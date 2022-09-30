Gold Royalty Corporation: Valuation Beginning To Improve

Summary

  • Gold Royalty Corporation was one of the worst-performing gold miners in 2022, declining 50% for the year and massively underperforming the Gold Juniors Index.
  • The poor performance can be attributed to the stock heading into the year at a very lofty valuation combined with weaker metals prices that dented sector-wide sentiment.
  • However, the company is heading into 2023 at a more reasonable valuation, and its portfolio continues to look better, with one of the better pipelines in the royalty/streaming segment.
  • At a share price of US$2.45, I still don't see a low-risk buying opportunity yet, but I do think the story has improved immensely, and it's a name worthy of keeping an eye on if we see further weakness.

Modern strip mine in the Nevada desert at night.

NeilLockhart

While the Gold Miners Index (GDX) has enjoyed a sharp rally off its lows and names like Franco-Nevada (FNV), Royal Gold (RGLD), and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) have raced higher, Gold Royalty Corporation (

Granite Creek Mine (GRC 10% NPI)

Granite Creek Mine (GRC 10% NPI) (i-80 Gold Corporate Presentation)

Rodeo Creek Property Location (GRC 2% NSR)

Rodeo Creek Property Location (GRC 2% NSR) (Premier Gold News Release)

Carlin Complex, Nevada

Carlin Complex, Nevada (Google Maps)

Odyssey Underground Zones & Exploration Success + GRC Royalty Coverage

Odyssey Underground Zones & Exploration Success + GRC Royalty Coverage (Company Presentation)

Canadian Malartic - Technical Report

Canadian Malartic - Technical Report (Agnico/Yamana Tech Report)

Odyssey Exploration Success

Odyssey Exploration Success (Yamana Presentation)

Gold Royalty Shares Outstanding/Diluted, Trading Volume & Cash Position

Gold Royalty Shares Outstanding/Diluted, Trading Volume & Cash Position (Company Presentation)

GROY Weekly Chart

GROY Weekly Chart (TC2000.com)

Canadian Malartic Mine (GRC Royalty)

Canadian Malartic Mine (GRC Royalty) (Yamana Gold Presentation)

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AEM, OR, GOLD, IAUX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

