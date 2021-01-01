mtcurado

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have taken a dive following the release of the fourth quarter results which came in a bit soft to the taste of investors. Alongside the release of the third quarter results in November, I wondered if peak profits were seen in the case of Conoco. Investors should not be lured to be automatically compelled to the low earnings multiples based on very strong earnings power reported at the time.

A Quick Recap

ConocoPhillips was one of the majors which used the benefit of its financial strength to scoop up less well-capitalized players during the 2020 pandemic, when many shale players were finding themselves in real dire straits. A deal with Concho allowed Conoco to obtain some reserves, production and cost-effective operations.

Coming out of the 2020 pandemic, ConocoPhillips shares had risen from their $30s to $127 per share through November of last year, when I last covered Conoco, following a recovery in global economies in 2021 and oil prices spiking for the wrong reasons in 2022.

Revenues came in at just $19 billion in the disastrous year of 2020, accompanied by a huge operating loss of $3 billion. Revenues rose to $48 billion in 2021, with pricing and volumes driving growth, as operating profits jumped to more than $12 billion, translating into earnings of $6 per share (although that fourth quarter earnings ran at a rate of $8 per share already).

Sales rose to $63 billion in the first nine months of 2022, with operating profits posted at $15 billion, as earnings power was trending at $16 per share, very strong numbers by all means. The profit boom made that net debt has fallen to $6 billion, with net capital spending being flat. The company has been increasing the quarterly dividend by 11% to $0.51 per share, while aggressively spending billions on dividends as well.

Despite this positive news show, the company was seeing sequential declines in earnings through 2022, with inflation eating into the cost base of the company, and realizations having fallen a bit as well after peaking in the first half of 2022.

Calling the $16 per share run rate in terms of earnings as not sustainable, one should not be lured into a modest 8 times earnings multiple. Pegging realistic earnings throughout the cycle around $5-$7 per share, valuations otherwise came in at 18-25 times earnings, a rich multiple for a GDP company (or less if production is gradually being phased out).

With the balance sheet very strong, the cyclicality of the earnings is the biggest near term risk, albeit that long-term holders should find comfort in a solid long-term track record in terms of capital allocation.

Softer Trends

Since November, shares of ConocoPhillips have given up quite some ground, having fallen from $128 to $110 over the past quarter, down 15% in a relative short period of time (during which markets at large have done quite well).

Fourth quarter sales came in at $19.3 billion, the lowest of any quarters in 2022, resulting in full-year sales just in excess of $82 billion. Quarterly net earnings have fallen to $3.2 billion as costs increased quite a bit, down from net earnings which trended between $4.5 and $5.7 billion in the first three quarters of the year.

Ending the year with $9.2 billion in cash and equivalents, with debt reported at $16.6 billion, resulting in a $7.4 billion net debt load. This comes amidst the aggressive capital allocation policies as net capital spending of $8.7 billion in 2022 has surpassed a $7.5 billion annual depreciation charge by a modest amount as well now, with capital spending increasing towards the end of the year.

Results have been hit by a combination of lower pricing and higher depreciation and general expenses, albeit that production ended the year on a high note. With fourth quarter earnings posted at $2.61 per share, a run rate just in excess of $10 per share has come down a lot from the $16 per share number reported at the third quarter already, but still comes in above my long term average estimated earnings power at around $6 per share.

With ConocoPhillips shares now down to $110, valuation multiples have risen to 11 times, but based on $6 earnings power share power, valuations come in around 18 times estimated earnings power.

And Now?

With earnings trending around $12 billion a year, one can not say that operations are not profitable, in fact the contrary, yet there are some clouds on the horizon. ConocoPhillips expects to spend $11 billion in capital spending in 2023 (at the midpoint of the range), exceeding depreciation charges by some $3 billion here.

That means that about a quarter of ConocoPhillips profits will go into net investments, with little to show for it as production is only seen at a midpoint of 1.78 million barrels of oil-equivalent per day, up from 1.74 million barrels for all of 2022, and production of 1.76 million barrels of oil-equivalent in the final quarter.

Hence, I can understand why ConocoPhillips investors are cautious at this point in time, although the pullback in the shares in recent months has de-risked the thesis a bit. That being said, realizations trend at lower levels in January than the average in the fourth quarter, indicating that some more profit pressure could be expected in the near term, making it perhaps a bit too early to go bottom fishing with ConocoPhillips shares still exchanging hands in the triple digits.