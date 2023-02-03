Twin Disc, Inc. (TWIN) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 1:07 PM ETTwin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.91K Followers

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stan Berger - President, SM Berger & Company

John Batten - Chief Executive Officer

Jeff Knutson - Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Twin Disc Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At thit time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Stan Berger. Thank you. You may begin.

Stan Berger

Thank you, Doug. On behalf of the management of Twin Disc, we are extremely pleased that you have taken the time to participate in our call, and thank you for joining us to discuss the company's fiscal 2023 second quarter and first half financial results and business outlook. Before introducing management, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during this conference call, especially those statements introductions, hopes, beliefs, expectations, or predictions for the future are forward-looking statements.

It is important to remember that the company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are contained in the company's annual report on Form 10-K, copies of which may be obtained by contacting either the company or the SEC.

By now, you should have received the news release, which was issued this morning before the market opened. If you have not received a copy, please call our office at 262-638-4000, and we will send a release to you. Hosting the call today are John Batten, Twin Disc's Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Knutson, the company's Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.