ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 1:10 PM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.91K Followers

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Humphrey - Vice President, Investor Relations

Judy McReynolds - Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer

David Cobb - Chief Financial Officer

Danny Loe - President of Asset-light Logistics, and Chief Yield Officer

Dennis Anderson - Chief Customer Officer

Conference Call Participants

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Jason Seidl - Cowen

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Jack Atkins - Stephens Incorporated

Todd Fowler - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

Ari Rosa - Credit Suisse

Jeff Kauffman - Vertical Research Partners

Bruce Chan - Stifel Nicolaus

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the ArcBest Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Afterwards, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded on Friday, February 03, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. David Humphrey, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Humphrey

Thank you for joining us. On today's call, we will provide an update on our business, walk you through the details of our recent fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results, and then answer some questions.

Joining me today are Judy McReynolds, Chairman, President and CEO of ArcBest; David Cobb, Chief Financial Officer of ArcBest; Danny Loe, ArcBest President of Asset-light Logistics, and Chief Yield Officer; as well as Dennis Anderson, ArcBest Chief Customer Officer.

To help you understand ArcBest and its results, some forward-looking statements could be made during this call. Forward-looking statements, by their very nature, are subject to uncertainties and risk. For a more complete discussion of factors that could affect ArcBest's future results, please refer to the forward-looking statements section of our earnings press release, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.