A Quick Take On Hesai Group

Hesai Group (HSAI) has filed to raise $162 million in an IPO of its American Depositary Shares representing underlying Class B ordinary shares, according to an amended F-1/A registration statement.

The firm develops and sells LiDAR solutions for a range of applications.

HSAI has grown revenue but generates steep and growing operating losses, a negative in a rising cost of capital environment.

While HSAI's IPO ADSs may be offered at a discount to Luminar's valuation multiples, the various unpredictable risks associated with Chinese technology companies give me pause.

Given those risks, I'm on Hold for the HSAI IPO.

Hesai Overview

Shanghai, China-based Hesai Group was founded to develop three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) systems for vehicle and robotic environments.

Management is headed by Co-founder and CEO, Yifan Li, who has been with the firm since inception and was previously principal engineer at Western Digital.

The company's primary offerings by application area include:

Passenger and commercial vehicle systems

Autonomous vehicle fleets

Robotics

As of September 30, 2022, Hesai has booked fair market value investment of $842 million from investors including ALBJ Limited, Fermat Star, Galbadia Limited, Lightspeed Opportunity, Lightspeed China Partners, Baidu Holdings, Bosch, Xiaomi, and Yuanzhan.

The company also generates a small percentage of revenue from gas detection products.

Hesai - Customer Acquisition

According to a Frost & Sullivan report commissioned by the company, Hesai had a 60% market share for the autonomous mobility application market in 2021.

Its top customers include Baidu, Aurora, Pony.ai, AutoX, WeRide, Nuro, Meituan, Neolix, and OEMs.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 8.0% 2021 9.6% 2020 12.0% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, rose to 5.2x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 5.2 2021 4.4 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Hesai's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for LiDAR products was an estimated $1.8 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $4.2 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued innovation in resolution and other performance aspects and a growing demand for 3D imagery across numerous application areas.

Also, the chart below shows the breakdown of the global LiDAR market by application market share in 2021:

Global LiDAR Market (Grand View Research)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Velodyne

Luminar

Ouster

Faro Technologies

Leica Geosystems Holdings AG

Teledyne Optech Incorporated (A part of Teledyne Technologies)

Trimble Navigation Limited

RIEGL USA

Quantum Spatial

Sick AG

YellowScan

GeoDigital

Hesai Group's Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but decreasing gross margin

Higher operating losses

Growing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $111,546,000 72.4% 2021 $101,324,000 73.1% 2020 $58,523,099 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $49,082,000 42.4% 2021 $53,672,000 59.5% 2020 $33,649,859 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 44.00% 2021 52.97% 2020 57.50% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $(33,476,000) -30.0% 2021 $(37,294,000) -36.8% 2020 $(14,339,718) -24.5% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $(85,965,000) -77.1% 2021 $(345,281,000) -309.5% 2020 $(15,100,845) -13.5% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended September 30, 2022 $(71,086,000) 2021 $(32,104,000) 2020 $(49,579,577) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of September 30, 2022, Hesai had $105.5 million in cash and $120 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was negative ($129 million).

Hesai's IPO Details

HSAI intends to sell nine million American Depositary Shares (ADS) representing underlying Class B ordinary shares at a proposed midpoint price of $18.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $162 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Senior management members have indicated a non-binding interest in purchasing shares of up to $2 million in total.

Class B stockholders will be entitled to one vote per share, and Class A shareholders will have ten votes per share. The senior executive officers as a group will have voting control of the company immediately post-IPO.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company's enterprise value at IPO (excluding underwriter options) would approximate $2.0 billion.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 7.23%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

approximately 25% for investment in our manufacturing capabilities, including constructing new manufacturing facilities and purchasing new manufacturing and testing equipment; approximately 35% for research and development, including development of our next-generation ASICs and further investment in our software solutions; and approximately 40% for general corporate purposes, which may include potential strategic investments and acquisitions, although we have not identified any specific investments or acquisition opportunities at this time. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

In 2020, the firm came to an agreement to pay Velodyne Lidar 'a one-off settlement fee and an annual royalty fee through 2030,' in addition to completing a global cross-licensing agreement.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Goldman Sachs (Asia), Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Huatai Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Hesai Group

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO, excluding the effects of underwriter options:

Measure (TTM) Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $2,241,622,674 Enterprise Value $2,038,565,674 Price/Sales 15.13 EV/Revenue 13.76 EV/EBITDA -44.94 Earnings Per Share -$0.76 Operating Margin -30.62% Net Margin -64.67% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 7.23% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $18.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$129,048,930 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -5.76% Debt/EBITDA Multiple -1.05 CapEx Ratio -2.08 Revenue Growth Rate 72.38% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As a reference, a potential public comparable would be Luminar (LAZR); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Luminar Hesai Group Variance Price/Sales 65.06 15.13 -76.7% EV/Revenue 68.43 13.76 -79.9% Revenue Growth Rate 90.3% 72.38% -19.80% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary About Hesai Group

HSAI is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund growth in its manufacturing and commercial operations efforts.

The company's financials have produced increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit but decreasing gross margin, elevated operating losses and higher cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was negative ($129 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple rose to 5.2x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends in the foreseeable future and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the company's growth initiatives.

Hesai has spent substantially on capital expenditures, despite high operating cash use.

The market opportunity for LiDAR products and services is reasonably large and expected to grow at a robust rate through 2030, so the company enjoys strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.

Like other firms with Chinese operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a WFOE structure or Wholly Foreign Owned Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in operating subsidiaries, some of which may be located in the PRC. Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China may exist.

The recent Chinese government crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting and disclosure requirements from the U.S. has put a serious damper on Chinese or related IPOs resulting in generally poor post-IPO performance.

Also, a potentially significant risk to the company's outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA Act, which requires delisting if the firm's auditors do not make their working papers available for audit by the PCAOB.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable Chinese regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

Goldman Sachs (Asia) is the lead underwriter, and there is no data on the firm's IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

Risks to the company's outlook as a public company include a wide variety of competitors in global LiDAR markets as well as competing imaging technologies.

Additionally, the ongoing pandemic may continue to negatively affect the company's operations in China and elsewhere.

As for valuation, management is seeking an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of 15.1x at IPO, in contrast to the current EV/Revenue multiple of 68.4x for Luminar.

There is currently a wide variation of multiples from competitor to competitor.

While Hesai Group is certainly a major player in LiDAR, the firm is subject to the whim of Chinese regulators or other government actors.

As we are currently seeing with Chinese solar panel technologies, the government may choose to restrict sales of proprietary technologies at any time and with little advance notice.

While HSAI's IPO ADSs may be offered at a discount to Luminar's valuation multiples, the various unpredictable risks associated with Chinese technology companies give me pause.

Given those risks, I'm on Hold for the HSAI IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: February 8, 2023.