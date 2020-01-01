Marcus Lindstrom

Current conditions in the freight market are not very good. Volumes have picked up some in January, but that has more to do with a really weak holiday peak season setting a low base. Spot rates remain soft, and the first half of the year, particularly the first quarter, is likely to be a challenging one for truck capacity providers like Landstar (NASDAQ:LSTR), but restocking demand later in the year should limit some of the damage. While the market won't likely replicate the unusual super-tight conditions that drove exceptional profit growth in 2020 and 2021, there will still be significant earning opportunities for the company in 2024 and beyond.

The issue now is that the share price already reflects a lot of that. The shares have already rallied by about a third off mid-September lows and a stronger second half seems to be increasingly assumed in the valuation. Landstar's spot rate exposure makes the business more volatile and hard to model, and while I like the company and don't necessarily find the shares expensive, I think there are better opportunities out there on a risk-adjusted basis.

As Expected Fourth Quarter Earnings

Landstar's fourth quarter earnings didn't have a lot of big surprises, and for a market that was nervous about the sector going into earnings, that's a win.

Revenue fell 14% as reported, coming in about 5% below expectations. The trucking business saw a 12% revenue decline on both weaker loads (down 5.5%) an pricing (down 7%), though the very small less-than-truckload business was up 14% on strong pricing (up 15%), and the odd-size business (unsided/flatbed) was only down 3% vs. an 11.5% decline in overall truckload. Rail intermodal revenue fell 21% on a 26% decline in loads, while ocean/air was down 38%. Relative to expectations, trucking and ocean drove the downside.

Gross margin was basically flat (down 10bp to 10.7%), while variable contribution margin (which nets out the cost of purchased transportation) improved 50bp yoy and qoq to 14%. Operating income fell 16%, with margin down 20bp yoy and 10bp qoq to 7.4% and variable contribution margin down 340bp to 53.1%, but this was a bit better than expected. Items below the operating line drove a $0.01/share EPS miss.

Guidance Reflects Ample Caution About The Near Term, Which Seems Prudent

Management's guidance for the first quarter was soft, with management looking for revenue of $1.4B to $1.45B (versus a prior sell-side estimate of $1.52B) and EPS of $2.05-$2.15 (versus the sell-side number of $2.21).

This really isn't a surprise, though, and I think the Street was braced for worse numbers and even more caution from management. Landstar operates on spot rates, and with weak freight demand, spot rates have eased significantly - as per the most recent data from DAT Freight and Analytics, dry van spot rates are down about 23% year over year and down 0.7% between January 2023 and December 2022.

As far as the drivers of weak demand, consumer goods are a major factor in trucking demand, particularly for Landstar's business, and trends here remain weak. Retailers ordered less for the holiday season (relying on destocking and driving that weaker peak season for freight carriers), but demand continued to decline through the holiday season and inventory levels are still relatively high. On top of that, weaker housing and consumer confidence is driving weaker demand for appliances and similar goods.

Weakness is starting to spread into industrial machinery markets. With inventories rebuilt and many businesses seeing weaker orders and thinning backlogs, there isn't the urgency to secure components / inputs, nor the urgency to expedite shipping to customers willing to pay for rush delivery to keep their own lines running efficiently.

I don't see an imminent turnaround in demand for retail, and most retailers seem to be battening down the hatches and under-ordering with the expectation of working down inventories without having to resort to more dramatic promotions. As for the industrial side, your guess is as good as mine. Fourth quarter industrial reports have been pretty positive so far, but the market seems to be overlooking a lot of commentary that there is still evidence of waning demand.

What this all means for Landstar is that there's still a lot of spot price (and volume) risk in the first half of the year. While second half demand should be stronger on restocking, that's increasingly becoming the consensus view and I still see some potential downside risks on both consumer and industrial activity/demand.

Oddly enough, one positive on pricing for Landstar and truck brokerage in general (as well as more traditional carriers like Knight (KNX) or Old Dominion (ODFL)), and one I've mentioned in past articles on trucking companies is rising costs - pricing has reached a point where small independents likely can't continue to operate, and this should put a floor in for trucking rates (the large operators will curtail capacity before taking loss-making business). I will note, though, that while trucking rates can't stay below operating costs for long periods, spot rates can absolutely dive well below those levels in the short term. So again, there's a lot of potential volatility here over the next quarter or two, even if the bigger picture isn't so negative.

The Outlook

I don't see any reason why Landstar can't or won't "keep keeping on." The company expanded its number of capacity providers by more than 6% yoy in the fourth quarter, and the company maintains a large network of captive owner-operators ("business capacity owners") and third-party carriers, as well as a very large network of independent sales agents who work on commission. Small operators like working for Landstar because they get fixed percentages and Landstar doesn't force dispatch (they work when/where they choose), while third-party carriers like that they can use Landstar on short notice to limit deadhead miles and maximize revenue per truck.

I do also see opportunities for diversification if management wants to go that route - I believe the less-than-truckload business could be expanded, as well as the intermodal and ocean/air operations. I also could see some potential opportunities in areas like last-mile and expedited if management wanted to go that route.

Given the heavy reliance on spot rates, modeling Landstar is more challenging than for others in the space where contracts offer at least some measure of certainty on pricing. I expect to see around a 17% decline in revenue in 2023 (20%-plus declines in Q1 and Q2) before a sequential rebound in the second half. I expect a modest rebound in 2024 and better growth over the longer term; relative to pre-pandemic norms, I think Landstar can grow the top line at around 7%. With expanding operations, I see more room for scale leverage, and I expect Landstar to add about half a point to its long-term FCF margins over time and I believe normalized FCF growth will be in the high single-digits to low double digits.

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EBITDA, I believe fair value is around $180 to $190.

The Bottom Line

It's certainly possible that spot rates will show more resilience than I expect, the economy will not slow as much, and freight demand will end up stronger than I expect for 2023. All of that would be positive for Landstar, but it's also possible that we see an even more significant slowdown that further crimps freight demand and weakens spot rates. Given the risks and what I believe are better risk/reward trade-offs elsewhere, I won't be buying Landstar today.