Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.91K Followers

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Connor Teskey - Chief Executive Officer

Wyatt Hartley - Chief Financial Officer

Julian Thomas - Managing Director and Head, Strategic Initiatives

Conference Call Participants

Sean Stewart - TD Securities

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Rupert Merer - National Bank Financial

Ben Pham - BMO Capital Markets

Frederic Bastien - Raymond James

Naji Baydoun - Industrial Alliance Securities

Andrew Kuske - Credit Suisse

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BEP, Brookfield Renewable’s Fourth Quarter Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today Connor Teskey, Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Connor Teskey

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter 2022 conference call.

Before we begin, we would like to remind you that a copy of our news release, investor supplement and letter to unitholders can be found on our website. We also want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements on this call. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and our future results may differ materially. For more information, you are encouraged to review our regulatory filings available on SEDAR, EDGAR and on our website.

On today’s call, we will provide a review of our 2022 performance and growth initiatives. Then Julian Thomas, who heads up strategic initiatives within our group, will discuss how we are harnessing our partnership with institutional capital to accelerate our growth. And lastly, Wyatt will conclude the call by discussing our operating results and financial position. Following our remarks, we look forward to taking any of your questions.

We have had another successful year, continuing our track record of double-digit average

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.