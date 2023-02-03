RMR Group, Inc. (RMR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 1:31 PM ETThe RMR Group Inc. (RMR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.91K Followers

RMR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Melissa McCarthy - Manager, Investor Relations

Adam Portnoy - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Jordan - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasure

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the RMR First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Melissa McCarthy, Manager of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Melissa McCarthy

Good morning and thank you for joining RMR's first quarter of fiscal 2023 conference call. With me on today's call are President and CEO, Adam Portnoy; and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Jordan.

In just a moment, they will provide details about our business and quarterly results followed by a question-and-answer session. I'd like to note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited without the prior written consent of the company.

Today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on RMR's beliefs and expectations as of today, February 3rd, 2023, and actual results may differ materially from those that we project.

The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in today's conference call. Additional information concerning those factors that could cause those differences is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found on our website at www.rmrgroup.com. Investors are cautioned

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.