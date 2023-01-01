Investing In Lidar In 2023, Ouster Remains My Bet

Feb. 03, 2023 2:31 PM ETOuster, Inc. (OUST)VLDR
Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.01K Followers

Summary

  • Quanergy bankruptcy illustrates that lidar companies remain as high-risk investments.
  • Ouster and Velodyne merger will build a solid business, profitability coming in 2026?
  • Luminar and Innoviz destined for greatness? Not so quick.
  • Avoid Aeye and Cepton for the shortage of cash. Avoid Aeva due to lacking catalysts.

Las Vegas Hosts Annual CES Trade Show

David Becker/Getty Images News

Introduction

The article is a quick look at what is happening in the industry before Q4 results. It is a snapshot of the info for new investors who may look at the names mentioned here with interest

Financial statistic

The Market Cap, Book Value Price/Book ratio (Yahoo Finance)

Size of lidar sensors

Lidar Sensors by The Company - Form Factor (Author)

Financial Estimates of Revenue

New Ouster - Combined Revenue Estimates (Ouster, Velodyne )

This article was written by

Robert Dydo profile picture
Robert Dydo
1.01K Followers
In the past, I evaluated solar manufacturers and renewable yieldcos based on their operational, financial, and growth factors. Currently, I am interested in lidar companies' technology, adoption, and revenue growth..

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OUST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.