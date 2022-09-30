Dorchester Minerals: A High-Quality Equity That Can Support A 10% Yield

Feb. 03, 2023 2:50 PM ETDorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP)2 Comments
HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
Marketplace

Summary

  • Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is one of the best-managed publicly-traded royalty companies.
  • Dorchester Minerals units offer a 10% yield and have 7.5% upside to our price target.
  • We reiterate our Hold rating and $31.20 price target for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. units.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at HFI Research Energy Income. Learn More »

High Yield, Low Risk Road Sign

JamesBrey

Since oil and gas prices have declined considerably from their 2022 highs, we want to reassess the prospects for the mineral and royalty companies in our coverage universe. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) is one of our favorites due

Chart

Dorchester Minerals

Table

HFI Research

Table

HFI Research

Graphic

HFI Research

Graphic

HFI Research

Outperform!

At HFIR Energy Income, we strive to outperform with every pick recommendation. In 2022, the HFIR Energy Income Portfolio returned 39% versus the Alerian MLP Total Return Index return of 30%. 

What are you waiting for, come and check us out today

This article was written by

HFIR Energy Income profile picture
HFIR Energy Income
3.15K Followers
An energy income service from the largest energy research firm on SA.

I have been a full-time professional energy investor since 2015, specializing in deep value opportunities and special situations.  I have managed a private investment partnership since 2007 and separately managed accounts since 2020.  Prior to managing the partnership, I served in various investment and research roles in the financial industry since 2000.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.