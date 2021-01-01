Galina Sandalova/iStock via Getty Images

In December of last year, I called Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) an operator which was too aggressive with the usage of leverage. A tougher 2022, amidst a more competitive environment, inflationary pressures, supply chain issues and the impact of a cyberattack pressured the business. Moreover, softer performance resulted in poor cash flow conversion, as high leverage created quite an overhang on that front.

Recognizing that the share price was de-risked quite a bit already, there were few green shoots on the horizon, making me a cautious bystander.

The Background

Hanesbrands' current business and operations were heavily influenced by the 2016 purchase of Champion Europe, as it is hard to believe that shares were still trading at $27 at the time. At the time a $6.0 billion business, Hanesbrands posted EBITDA of $827 million, adjusted profits of $775 million, being equal to $1.85 per share. Net debt of $3.2 billion was high, equal to about 4 times EBITDA.

Stabilization and modest earnings declines made that shares fell to the $15 mark ahead of the pandemic, falling to the low single-digits thereafter, as cash preservation should have been top priority in my view, albeit that the company continued to pay out too-high dividends.

Alongside the rally in the market, shares of Hanesbrands rose to the $20 mark in the first half of 2021, but ever since reality has kicked back in, with shares down to $6 and change in December. Compared to the situation in 2016 progress has been limited. Sales had grown to $6.8 billion in 2021, on which adjusted EBITDA of $1.05 billion was reported, with operating earnings reported at $798 million. A $2.8 billion net debt load translated into a 2.7 times leverage ratio.

Despite still elevated leverage, Hanesbrands announced an aggressive $600 million buyback programs at the start of 2022, while paying steep dividends as well. This was inspired by confidence in the 2022 outlook, a year in which the company initially foresaw sales between $7.00 and $7.15 billion, with adjusted earnings seen between $1.64 and $1.81 per share, actually down from a $1.83 per share number in 2021.

Inflationary headwinds and higher interest rates made that the earnings guidance was cut to $1.50-$1.67 per share following the first quarter earnings release, as a cyberattack had a huge impact on the second quarter results. This prompted the company into cutting the full year sales outlook to just $6.5 billion, with earnings now seen at a midpoint of $1.17 per share. With third quarter results hurt by dollar strength, sales were now seen at just $6.2 billion, and earnings seen just below the dollar per share mark.

The poor operating performance hurt the business in a huge way. Lower-than-expected profitability and returns to investors, as well as poor cash flow conversion, made that net debt had risen to $3.7 billion by the end of the third quarter, with EBITDA down to $932 million, pushing up leverage ratios to about 4 times. That said, a reversal of the inventory increase could make that net debt might fall quite a bit, offset by continued pressure on earnings.

The issue is that the company still spends $0.60 per share on a current 10% dividend yield, involving $200 million in annual cash outflows. At these lower levels, it was not the time to get bearish, given the move seen already. I feared dilution down the road while recognizing management's stubbornness in relation to the aggressiveness of dividends and buybacks. All of this made that I saw a few triggers to get involved with the shares at the time.

Up - Down

Since voicing a cautious tone in December, Hanesbrands Inc. shares have rebounded to $8 and change in January, as shares have fallen overnight to $6 and change again following the fourth quarter earnings release (but more so the outlook for 2023).

Optimism was in part fueled by an update in mid-January in which Hanesbrands confirmed that the fourth quarter performance was in line, or even a bit better than expected. This message was, however, accompanied by the resignation of the CFO of the company as well, never a great sign.

Early in February, Hanesbrands posted a 16% decline in fourth quarter sales to just $1.47 billion, as full year sales fell 8% to $6.23 billion. Operating earnings were down 61% to $60 million, as those earnings were largely "eaten" by interest expenses, as a large GAAP loss was posted on the back of amortization charges, while a small adjusted earnings number of seven cents was posted. Net debt was reported at $3.62 billion, a minimal improvement from the third quarter, badly needed as adjusted EBITDA only came in at $794 million in 2022, for a 4.6 times leverage ratio.

The Hanesbrands Inc. outlook is the real issue is, as it feels very soft. Despite inflation and a recent reversal of dollar strength, Hanesbrands only sees 2023 sales between $6.05 and $6.20 billion. The real issue is that adjusted earnings are only seen between $500 and $550 million, which would work down to earnings between $0.31 and $0.42 per share. This means that significant earnings deleveraging is seen, as leverage ratios will likely shoot up this year, a worrying sign given where we are coming from.

Given this, I completely understand the pullback in the Hanesbrands Inc. share price, as in fact, I am more cautious now at $6.50 per share than I was in December, with the outlook falling well short of estimates. The situation is now dire enough that the dividend is skipped, but the actual dividend payout was actually far less than the project earnings shortfall this year, as the situation simply is very dire with regard to leverage.

Hence, I see no reason to become involved, being more cautious on Hanesbrands Inc. stock than I was back in December.