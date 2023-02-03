Saia, Inc. (SAIA) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 2:04 PM ETSaia, Inc. (SAIA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.91K Followers

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Doug Col - Executive President and Chief Financial Officer

Fritz Holzgrefe - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Todd Fowler - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Chris Wetherbee - Citigroup

Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI

Amit Mehrotra - Deutsche Bank

Jack Atkins - Stephens

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

Ravi Shanker - Morgan Stanley

Allison Poliniak - Wells Fargo

Andrew Cox - Stifel

Operator

Good morning. My name is Devin, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Saia, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Annual Meeting Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] After the speakers’ remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you for your patience. I will now turn the call over to Doug Col, Saia’s Executive President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Doug Col

Thanks, Devin. This is Doug Col, I'm Saia’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. With me for today's call is Fritz Holzgrefe, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Before we begin, you should note that during the call, we may make some forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements and all other statements that might be made on this call that are not historical facts are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially. We refer you to our press release and our SEC filings for more information on these exact risk factors that could cause actual results to differ.

I will now turn the call over to Fritz for some opening

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.