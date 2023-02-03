WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 2:24 PM ETWisdomTree, Inc. (WT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.91K Followers

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Zaloom - Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations

Bryan Edmiston - Chief Financial Officer

Jarrett Lilien - President and Chief Operating Officer

Jonathan Steinberg - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Schwartz - Chief Investment Officer

Jeremy Campbell - Director of Investor Relations

William Peck - Head of Digital Assets

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Fannon - Jefferies LLC

Michael Cyprys - Morgan Stanley

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to WisdomTree's Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I will turn the conference over to Jessica Zaloom, Head of Corporate Communications. Jessica, you may now begin.

Jessica Zaloom

Good morning. Before we begin, I would like to reference our legal disclaimer available in today's presentation. This presentation may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks set forth in this presentation and in the Risk Factors section of WisdomTree's annual report, on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as amended, and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. WisdomTree assumes no duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

Now it is my pleasure to turn the call over to WisdomTree's CFO, Bryan Edmiston.

Bryan Edmiston

Thank you, Jessica, and welcome, everyone. I'll begin by reviewing the results of the fourth quarter, and we'll then turn the call over to Jarrett and Jono for additional

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.