National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 2:29 PM ETNational Fuel Gas Company (NFG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.91K Followers

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brandon Haspett - Director, Investor Relations

Dave Bauer - President and CEO

Karen Camiolo - Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer

Justin Loweth - President, Seneca Resources and National Fuel Midstream

Conference Call Participants

John Abbott - Bank of America

Trafford Lamar - Raymond James

Umang Choudhary - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Hello everyone, and welcome to the National Fuel Gas Company Q1 FY 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Drew, and I'll be your operator today.

[Operator instructions] I'd now like to turn the call over to Brandon Haspett, the Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Brandon Haspett

Thank you, Drew, and good morning. We appreciate you joining us on today’s conference call for a discussion of last evening’s earnings release. With us on the call from National Fuel Gas Company are Dave Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Karen Camiolo, Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer; and Justin Loweth, President of Seneca Resources and National Fuel Midstream. At the end of the prepared remarks, we will open the discussion to questions.

The first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings release and February investor presentation have been posted on our Investor Relations website. We may refer to these materials during today’s call.

We would like to remind you that today’s teleconference will contain forward-looking statements. While National Fuel’s expectations, beliefs and projections are made in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, actual results may differ materially. These statements speak only as of the date on they are made, and may refer to last evening’s earnings release for a listing of certain specific risk factors.

With that, I will turn it over to Dave Bauer.

Dave Bauer

Thanks, Brandon. Good morning, everyone. National Fuel's fiscal

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.