Aon plc (AON) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 2:41 PM ETAon plc (AON)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.91K Followers

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Greg Case - Chief Executive Officer

Christa Davies - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Eric Andersen - President

Conference Call Participants

Elyse Greenspan - Wells Fargo

Andrew Kligerman - Credit Suisse

Jimmy Bhullar - JPMorgan

Rob Cox - Goldman Sachs

Weston Bloomer - UBS

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Derek Han - KBW

Mike Zaremski - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning and thank you for holding. Welcome to Aon plc's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would like to also remind parties that this call is being recorded. If anyone has an objection, you may disconnect your line at this time.

It is important to note that some of the comments in today's call may constitute certain statements that are forward-looking in nature as defined by the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historic results or those anticipated. Information concerning risk factors that could cause such differences are described in the press release covering our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results as well as having been posted on our website.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Greg Case, CEO of Aon plc.

Greg Case

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter conference call. I'm joined by Christa Davies, our CFO; and Eric Andersen, our President. As in previous quarters, for your reference, we posted a detailed financial presentation on our website.

We begin today by thanking Aon colleagues around the world. Our strong performance in the fourth quarter and through 2022 and our strong momentum as we start 2023, continues

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.