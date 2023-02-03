TomTom N.V. (TMOAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

TomTom N.V. (OTCPK:TMOAF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Representatives

Harold Goddijn - Chief Executive Officer

Taco Titulaer - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Marc Hesselink - ING

Emmanuel Carlier - Van Lanschot Kempen

Tim Versteeg - ABN AMRO

Freek Borst

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to our conference call, during which we will discuss our operational and financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2022. With me today are Harold Goddijn, our CEO; and Taco Titulaer, our CFO.

We will start today's call with Harold, who will discuss the key operational developments followed by a more detailed look at the financial results and outlook from Taco. We will then take your questions. As usual, I would like to point out that Safe Harbor applies.

And with that Harold, I would like to hand it over to you.

Harold Goddijn

Thank you very much, Freek, and welcome ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us today. I will discuss the operational highlights in the quarter and give an overview of our strategic priorities.

We recorded robust growth in revenue in the fourth quarter. Enterprise performance in line with expectation and automotive showed strong growth. The automotive business showed an outperformance versus the car production volumes in our core markets, as it has throughout the year.

Our automotive performance portfolio is gaining strength and has enabled us to win major contracts in 2022. Order intake was at a record high and resulted in an automotive backlog of €2.4 billion at the end of the year.

Our new Maps Platform is maturing and in line with expectations with first customer shipments expects to happen in Q2 this year. We announced a new Maps Platform during our capital markets day in November. That platform allows for standardization and

