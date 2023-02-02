AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 3:16 PM ETAB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY), ELRXF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.92K Followers

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCPK:ELUXY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jonas Samuelson - President and CEO

Therese Friberg - CFO

Sophie Arnius - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Johan Eliason - Kepler

Gustav Hageus - SEB

James Moore - Redburn

Martin Wilkie - Citi

Akash Gupta - J.P. Morgan

Olof Cederholm - ABG Sundal Collier

Uma Samlin - Bank of America

Jonas Samuelson

Good morning, and a warm welcome to Electrolux Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Presentation. With me today, I have our CFO, Therese Friberg; and our Head of Investor Relations, Sophie Arnius.

I would like to mention that this session is recorded and will be available on our website as an on-demand version.

So, let's look at our performance in 2022. We're leaving a highly challenging year behind us that resulted in a significant drop in profitability and an organic sales decline. The decrease in organic sales was driven by lower volumes. Market demand declined in most of our markets compared to last year when demand was, in general, strong. During the first half of the year, supply chain constraints limited the ability to fully meet the underlying demand while the increased general inflation, interest rates and geopolitical tension impacted consumer sentiment and purchasing power negatively during the second half.

The other main factor behind the large drop in earnings was significantly elevated cost levels. The supply chain constraints and irregular supply led to low planning visibility, causing production and logistics inefficiencies, including increased use of spot buys and airfreight. This was especially severe in business area in North America. To return to stability and increased profitability, we initiated a group-wide cost reduction in North America turnaround program towards the end of the year, expected to increasingly gain traction during 2023.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.