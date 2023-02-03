Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 3:20 PM ETCavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.92K Followers

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark Fusler - Corporate Controller & IR

Bill Boor – President & CEO

Allison Aden – EVP & CFO

Paul Bigbee - Chief Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Moore - CJS Securities

Danny Eggerichs - Craig-Hallum

Jay McCanless - Wedbush

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Cavco Industries, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference to your host Mr. Mark Fusler, Corporate Controller and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mark Fusler

Good day, and thank you for joining us for Cavco Industry's third quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. During this call, you'll be hearing from Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer; Allison Aden, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Paul Bigbee, Chief Accounting Officer.

Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that the comments made during this conference call by management may contain forward-looking statements, including the statements of expectations or assumptions about Cavco's financial and operational performance, revenues, earnings per share, cash flow or use, cost savings, operational efficiencies, current or future volatility in the credit markets or future market conditions.

All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could affect Cavco's actual results and could cause its actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Cavco.

I encourage you to review Cavco's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, the company's most recent Forms 10-K and 10-Q which

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.