The Economic And Weather Factors That Helped Coffee Prices Explode

James Roemer profile picture
James Roemer
1.84K Followers

Summary

  • Great rains for Brazil coffee, but Central American and Indonesia have had crop problems from too much rain last year.
  • The weaker dollar and stronger Brazil Real is helping coffee prices and some other commodities.
  • Using the Best Weather Spider to trade, featured in Jim Roemer's WeatherWealth newsletter.

cloud storm sky with thunderbolt over rural landscape

cloud storm sky with thunderbolt over rural landscape

amriphoto

The report below discusses why coffee prices exploded this week. Prices fell back on Friday, February 3rd due to a rebound in the dollar. Why are coffee prices so volatile?

Some

Weather Wealth newsletter

Brazil crop situation (Judy Ganes)

Wet weather hurt their crop in 2022

Colombia Coffee (Weather Wealth newsletter)

Jim Roemer

Indonesia's wet weather lowering Robusta coffee yields (WeatherWealth newsletter)

good rains for Brazil

The chart pattern for coffee prices (WeatherWealth newsletter by Jim Roemer)

Judy Ganes

Coffee stocks (WeatherWealth Newsletter)

Barchart.com

The US dollar has been falling as recession fears are not as great (WeatherWealth newsletter)

WeatherWealth newsletter

Seasonals for coffee prices (Moore Research Group)

See how the spider changed before the recent coffee price rally

Jim Roemer's BestWeather Spider (WeatherWealth newsletter)

This article was written by

James Roemer profile picture
James Roemer
1.84K Followers
Jim Roemer owns the site (www.bestweatherinc.com) offering FREE and SUBSCRIPTION BASED weather-related blogs for commodity traders and farmers. He also is co-founder of CLIMATE PREDICT, the most detailed and accurate long-range global weather forecast tool. He was one of the first meteorologists ever to become an NFA registered Commodity Trading Advisor and has worked with major hedge funds, Midwest farmers and traders for over 30 years. His unique ability to forecast both short and longer range weather trends, with a special emphasis on interpreting market psychology and major market moves in grains, softs, and the energy markets, has made him a global industry leader in the commodity risk management industry.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.