Blue Owl Capital: Why Every Investor Needs To Check It Out

Feb. 03, 2023 4:39 PM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)APO, ARES, BAM, BAM:CA, BN, BN:CA, BX, CG, KKR3 Comments
Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • Blue Owl Capital Inc.'s business model is thoroughly designed and arguably the best in the alt management industry.
  • Blue Owl's valuations are modest and its management expects about ~30% annual return over the next 3 years.
  • Despite its high promise, investors may want to moderate allocations to Blue Owl Capital Inc. vs. other alt managers on a risk-adjusted basis.

Signpost Private Equity

mindscanner

My readers kept asking me to write about Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL), and I understand why. The topic is rich and promising. In certain ways, Owl's business model touches upon the very basics of the investment process. Welcome to the charms

Blue Owl's main financial metrics

author, company filings

Asset-light alt managers

Author

This article was written by

Alexander Steinberg profile picture
Alexander Steinberg
3.34K Followers
Ph. D. and MBA. I worked in executive/management positions for big US companies, then ran my own business for about 15 years, and upon exiting, turned to full-time investing. I primarily manage my own funds and consult a limited number of friends and clients.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OWL, BAM, BN, APO, BX, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The escalation of the war in Ukraine makes stocks riskier than usual.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.