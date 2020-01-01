VioletaStoimenova

In what had been an eventful week for the market, the January payrolls report came in with a doozy showing the U.S. economy added +517k jobs, a big surprise compared to the consensus estimate of +185k. We can call it a headscratcher because the print went against many of the headlines in recent weeks of layoffs from tech giants and otherwise mixed economic data.

Outside of any conspiracy that the numbers are somehow rigged, and recognizing there will always be monthly adjustments with some tracking noise, the big takeaway is that the labor market remains resilient. This was the strongest month for job gains since last July captured the wave of hiring into the first post-pandemic summer. The unemployment rate dropped to a new cycle low of 3.4% even with a tick higher in the participation rate to 62.4%.

Trading Economics

Naturally, stocks sold off on the report which follows the apparently hardwired "good news is bad news" line of thinking, although we believe this interpretation is unjustified. In our view, the narrative emerging since the latest Fed Meeting that the rate hiking cycle is coming to an end remains on track based on signs of disinflation.

An important detail from the payrolls report was that wage growth has been subdued, with average hourly earnings up just 0.3% month-over-month, coming in as expected. This is in contrast to the +0.6% average in Q1 last year, highlighting the cooling trend. The annual rate fell to 4.4%, which is down from a peak of 5.9% in March of last year. This is likely more important than the actual headline number.

The S&P 500 (SPX) is on track to end the week up by 2%, and 8% higher year to date. An evolving backdrop of better macro data, including the resiliency of the labor market, should be positive for risk assets going forward. It's clear to us that the bulls are in control, and we see more upside.

Data by YCharts

A Strong Labor Market Is Good

The January payrolls report also goes a long way to brush aside fears of a deepening recession or deteriorating economic conditions at the start of 2023. The idea here is that strong job gains are going to be the lesser of evils compared to what would be a more concerning negative print.

Anyone waiting for a surge of unemployment as a catalyst for demand destruction that would translate directly into lower corporate sales and earnings will need to keep kicking that can down the road. The signs are that we're in the "soft landing" scenario, where conditions remain resilient despite higher interest rates and the challenges from 2022.

When thinking about high-profile companies like Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) or Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) that have made headlines by trimming headcount, these examples remain a relative drop in the bucket in the context of the broader labor force. To be clear, some of those actual job losses will still be reflected over the next few months, but should not undermine the economy-wide theme of labor market stability

Going back to the payrolls report, the strength in January was across the board with positive gains in everything from professional services, construction, manufacturing, and retail among other sectors. The Leisure and hospitality industry, in particular, added +128k roles in the month, including "food services and drinking places" with a 99k gain.

The report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that this segment remains below pre-pandemic February 2020 levels by 495k jobs. Many companies were facing the challenge of worker shortages last year and now can more effectively manage their workforce. By this measure, there is some runway for more job gains going forward.

How Will The Fed Read It?

One of the messages from the last Fed Meeting is that the group is "gratified" that inflation has eased, even as the labor market remains strong. Chairman Powell sees room for a slowing pace of rate hikes going forward. The group expects that the labor market will soften, but its efforts in monetary policy to bring down inflation don't necessarily require a mounting job loss.

The average hourly earnings and other wage indicators going to be the more important metric as a factor into inflationary pressures and the next step in Fed policy. Whether payrolls climbed by +517k or came in at the market estimate, the key is that wage growth has disconnected from the monthly job gains trend.

Anecdotally, companies were more than eager to dole out big salary increases and bonuses between 2020 and 2021, which is a dynamic no longer in play as overall economic conditions have cooled. The expectation is that the average hourly earnings will continue to fall, getting into difficult comps from the first half of 2022.

Trading Economics

Our interpretation is that the labor market is no longer a primary driver of the CPI at this stage in the cycle, which is trending lower based on more structural factors like normalizing supply chain conditions and the ongoing impact of higher interest rates.

In December, the CPI declined by -0.1% on a monthly basis, the first contraction since 2020. Even with an expectation the monthly rate bounces into positive territory in the near term, the Fed has recognized that the inflation outlook has materially improved relative to trends in the first half of 2022.

So looking ahead at the March FOMC meeting which will follow the February payrolls report next month, the hard inflation data for January and February CPI and PCE will play a bigger role in the Fed's decision. There is even a scenario where inflation can surprise lower, where simply holding the Fed Funds rate steady at 4.75% could make sense.

BLS

What's Next For Stocks?

The point we're making is that the January nonfarm payroll data is not going to change the trajectory of the Fed from its indicated slowdown in the tightening cycle. There are plenty of other data points justifying the "pivot" that has been messaged, like softer indicators of industrial activity, retail sales, and trends on the corporate side.

As it relates to the stock market, the focus should be on what could be an evolving growth recovery going forward as both consumers and businesses benefit from easing inflation and improving sentiment. Companies announcing job cuts will be able to capture a boost to margins through stronger efficiency and reduced cost pressures, which opens the door for upside to earnings compared to what has been a low baseline of expectations as part of the bullish case for stocks.

In our view, the rally is set to continue. The market has gotten past the bulk of Q4 earnings season with plenty of earnings beats, balancing other misses. Our next target for the S&P 500 is $4,300 which would take it back to its highest level since last August. There is a case to be made now that the setup is stronger than at any time over the past year, which can add momentum going forward.

The biggest risk at this point that would undermine the start of a "new bull market" is a scenario where inflation accelerated significantly higher. Energy prices along with the situation in Eastern Europe remain monitoring points.