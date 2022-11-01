Jeff Fusco/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) went public in 2018 and has performed very well since, with shares up over 210%. Even with the broad market falling substantially last year, BJ stock still managed to close the year flat. I believe the company will continue to outperform in the coming years.

The wholesale club market is huge, which provides ample room for further expansion. I also think it is one of the best business models in retail, with multiple competitive advantages. The company's execution has also been exceptional in the past few years, which significantly improved fundamentals. Despite the increase in share price over the past few years, BJ's current valuation is still compelling, with multiples meaningfully below its peers. Therefore, I rate the company as a buy at the current price.

Data by YCharts

Large and Expanding Market

The TAM (total addressable market) of U.S. wholesale clubs is massive and has been expanding consistently.

According to BJ's, the market has grown from $113 billion in 2009 to $236 billion in 2021, representing a solid CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 6.3%. The market is dominated by Costco (COST), Sam's Club (WMT), and BJ's. In the U.S., BJ's currently has 233 clubs and 6.5 million members with a market share of roughly 8%. This is much less than Costco's 847 and Sam's Club's 600, but it also means more expansion opportunities. The company plans to open 4%-5% more clubs each year in the foreseeable future. It also has a smaller club format compared to its peers, which allows it to open in more convenient locations.

I think the wholesale club is one of, if not the best, business models in retail. Companies are buying in bulk and make most of their profit from membership fees, therefore, they can offer very competitive pricing. This attracts more members and increases income from memberships and customer loyalty. Membership fee income is also much more stable and predictable compared to product sales. From FY97 to FY21, BJ's grew their membership fee income from $56 million to $361 million, or a CAGR of 8%. Members also tend to spend more with an annual average of $2,100. This results in a member LTV (lifetime value) of 10 times the acquisition cost.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Strong Execution

Over the past few years, BJ's management team has also been executing well and improving the fundamentals.

Firstly, the company has been laser-focused on providing maximum value for customers to improve their loyalty. For example, it delivered over $190 million in rewards to members in 2021. This has been a huge success as the company's membership renewal rate hit a historical high of 89% last year, now approaching levels similar to Costco. The membership renewal rate has been steadily trending up from 81% in FY97, despite multiple price increases during the period. This shows just how much customers love the company.

Secondly, it also improved the balance sheet significantly thanks to strong cash flow generation. The total outstanding debt was reduced from $2.75 billion in FY17 to just $895 million last year, and the net debt/EBITDA ratio also went down from 5x to just 0.9x currently, which is much healthier and provides a lot more financial flexibility.

Thirdly, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. initiated a share repurchase program in FY19 as the debt level came back down. It has since repurchased $450 million of shares, or roughly 4% of the current market cap, which helped further increase the EPS figure in the past few years. The increased financial flexibility also allows them to increase CAPEX and reinvest in the business to support expansion. For example, it brought the end-to-end distribution network in-house, which should lower costs and improve profitability.

BJ's Wholesale Club

Cheap and Resilient

Despite the increase in share price, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation is still discounted. The company is currently trading at an fwd P/E ratio of 19.8x which is below both Costco and Walmart, as shown in the chart below. Costco's fwd P/E ratio of 37.2x represents a whopping 87.9% premium over BJ's. Yet, BJ's is actually showing higher revenue growth than its peers, as shown in the second chart below.

On a broader basis, it is also cheaper than the consumer staples sector and consumer discretionary sector, which have a fwd P/E of 21.2x and 21.7x, respectively. I believe BJ's deserves a higher valuation than the broad sector, as it has a better business model and the valuation gap with Costco should also be smaller, as it is growing quicker.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Disinflation and recession are two potential risks I see in the near term, but I think BJ's will show better resilience than other retailers.

For the past two years, retailers have been able to raise prices significantly and pass on the costs to customers as inflation was soaring. But as CPI starts to come back down, this is no longer sustainable. This will likely reduce growth rates and put higher margin pressure on products. Wholesale clubs should outperform in this situation, as they rely less on product sales, with most of their income being generated from membership fees. For instance, membership fees account for half of BJ's EBITDA.

A potential recession will also substantially reduce discretionary spending and shift customers' priorities to higher-value brands. However, the impact on BJ's should be mild, as most of its products are non-discretionary, like groceries. Its pricing is generally lower than most retailers and offers better value.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I believe BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will continue to perform well in the future. The company is operating in a large and expanding market with one of the best business models in retail. The BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. management team has been spot-on in the past few years, and the company's fundamentals improved significantly. It should also be relatively immune to disinflation and recession risks. The current valuation is discounted compared to its peers and the sector, yet it is growing revenue quicker. I believe we may see an upward revision in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. multiples, which should offer decent upside potential. Therefore I rate BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. as a buy.