Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) is one of the South African gold miners I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha. This article is an update to my article published on October 12, 2022.
I have followed Harmony Gold regularly on Seeking Alpha since September 2019.
The company operates nine underground mining operations, one open-pit mine, and four South Africa surface operations. Furthermore, Harmony Gold is active in Papua New Guinea, where it owns the Hidden Valley mine, an open-pit gold and silver mine.
On November 17, 2022, Harmony Gold posted an operational update for the three months ending September 30, 2022.
Finally, on February 1, 2023, Harmoney Gold announced its initial gold production for the half-year that ended December 31 and its full-year 2022 production.
Harmony Gold is a well-diversified company focusing on South Africa, which increases the risk premium as the country presents numerous technical (electrical shortages, for one), labor, and political issues.
Despite this non-negligible inconvenience, I still find HMY attractive for the long term based on its solid balance sheet, reasonable valuation, and potential for future growth. As of September 30, 2022, Net debt to EBITDA increased to 0.26x from 0.1x due to working capital movements and currency translation. However, it is still a solid position.
The gold price had surged since December when the market realized that inflationary pressures were abating, and the FED was ready to slow down its interest rate increase from 75 points last year to 25 points in early February 2023. The gold price is now trading above $1,900 per ounce, which is an attractive valuation for Harmony Gold.
Thus, one great strategy I often recommend in this sector, especially for HMY, is trading LIFO for about 65% of your total position and keeping a core long-term position for a much higher payday. Doing so allows you to take advantage of the short-term volatility while positioning for a possible future uptrend.
HMY is down 1% on a one-year basis. The stock price is disappointing and lags most of its peers with a strong position in Africa.
Note: All numbers are indicated in US$. The company said recently:
As a rand-cost producer, the gold price received continued to move in Harmony's favour
|Harmony Gold Mining
|12/20/20
|6/2021
|12/2021
|6/2022
|3Q22
|12/2022
|Total Revenues in $ Million
|1,451
|1,448
|1,381
|1,309
|659
|-
|Net Income in $ Million
|307.3
|36.9
|87.28
|-154.2
|-
|-
|EBITDA $ Million
|402.6
|75.54
|123.90
|-146.0
|-
|-
|EPS diluted in $/share
|0.50
|0.06
|0.14
|-0.25
|-
|-
|Operating Cash flow in $ Million
|388
|244
|232
|205
|50
|-
|Capital Expenditure in $ Million
|159
|200
|199
|192
|-
|-
|Free Cash Flow in $ Million
|229
|45
|32
|13
|-
|-
|Total Cash $ Million
|283
|203
|185
|155
|-
|-
|Total Long-term Debt (incl. current) In $ Million
|322
|214
|205
|203
|-
|-
|Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million
|616
|616
|610
|615
|-
|-
|Production Au Oz
|12/2020
|6/2021
|12/2021
|6/2022
|3Q22
|12/2022
|Total Production Gold
|745,347
|756,473
|778,879
|707,638
|366,390
|732.5 (mid-point)
|Underground SA
|556,011
|547,505
|577,457
|526,148
|272,219
|-
|Surface SA
|120,276
|118,765
|141,269
|122,461
|61,634
|-
|PGN
|69,060
|90,602
|60,153
|59,029
|32,537
|-
Data Source: Company document
* Estimated by Fun Trading
Note: The full-year 2022 results will be announced in March.
Harmony Gold posted revenue of $659 million in 3Q22. Quarterly Production in 3Q22 decreased sequentially due to the closure of Bambanani.
Revenue for 2022 (FY23) will be indicated in March.
Total gold preliminary production for H2 2022 is 732,500 Au Oz (mid-point) compared to 778,879 Au Oz in H2 2021. The total gold production for 2022 (FY23) is ~1,440,138 Au oz (see second chart below).
Yearly gold production for 2022 (FY23) is a range between 720K ounces and 745K ounces (mid-point 732.5k ounces):
Note: HMY produces gold from three segments: Surface and underground in South Africa and Hidden Valley in PNG. The Underground production in South Africa is the most prolific.
On February 1, 2023, HMY said:
Harmony is pleased to announce that total gold production for the six-month period ended 31 December 2022 of financial year 2023 ("H1FY23") was between 720 000 ounces (22 394kg) and 745 000 ounces (23 171kg).
Total production increased QoQ despite "ongoing electricity shortages and supply chain disruptions." The increase was mainly due to improved underground recovered grades, which were higher than the 5.45 to 5.60g/t guided earlier this year.
Harmony received all necessary permits and approvals for the Kareerand tailings storage facility expansion at Mine Waste Solutions in December 2022.
Feasibility studies are currently underway after the conclusion of the Eva Copper in Australia transaction in December 2022, which I have commented on in my preceding article.
This low-cost near-term copper-gold project in Northern Queensland, Australia is fully permitted and the results of the studies are expected within 12 months.
Guidance for the financial year 2023 remains unchanged at 1.4 Moz to 1.5 Moz of gold and gold equivalents, at an AISC of below R900 000/kg.
Underground recovered grade guidance remains unchanged between 5.45 and 5.60g/t.
Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.
HMY forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $4.22 and support at $3.60.
Ascending channel patterns or rising channels are short-term bullish in that a stock moves higher within an ascending channel, but these patterns often form within longer-term downtrends as continuation patterns. The ascending channel pattern is often followed by lower prices, but only after a downside penetration of the lower trend line. The stock will continue channeling upward until it is able to break either the upper or lower trend line.
The short-term trading strategy is to take profits between $4.15 and $4.25 with possible higher resistance at $4.45 and accumulate between $3.60 and $3.25 with possible lower support at $2.90.
I recommend short-term trading LIFO, for about 65% of your total position, and keeping a core long-term holding for a much higher target.
Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.
