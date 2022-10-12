Harmony Gold: Production In Line With Guidance

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • Total gold preliminary production for H2 2022 is 732,500 Au Oz (mid-point) compared to 778,879 Au Oz in H2 2021. The total gold production for 2022 (FY23) is approximately 1,440,138.
  • Harmony received all necessary permits and approvals for the Kareerand tailings storage facility expansion at Mine Waste Solutions.
  • I recommend buying HMY between $3.60 and $3.25, with possible lower support at $2.90.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

The pure gold ore found in the mine is in the hands of men.

Oat_Phawat

Introduction

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) is one of the South African gold miners I regularly cover on Seeking Alpha. This article is an update to my article published on October 12, 2022.

I have followed Harmony Gold regularly on

Table

HMY 3Q22 Highlights (HMY Press release)

Chart

HMY 1-Year Chart Gold, Silver, Copper (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Harmony Gold Mining revenue history

HMY Quarterly and 6-month revenues history (Fun Trading)

Harmony Gold Mining gold production

HMY Gold production history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HMY Yearly Production history (Fun Trading)

HMY technical analysis chart

HMY TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.84K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HMY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I mainly trade short-term HMY, as explained in my article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.