BNP Paribas' Earnings Report Could Surprise Many

Summary

  • BNP Paribas is set to release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, the 7th of February.
  • Key variables suggest BNP Paribas' Q4 report could surprise the market, with its held-for-trading securities leading the way.
  • The bank's balance sheet possesses little maturity mismatch. However, BNP Paribas' Value-at-Risk could remain elevated amid sustained volatility in the FX and Bond markets.
  • Despite the ongoing market risk, BNP utilizes a significant amount of derivatives for non-hedging purposes, which could yield benefits in a highly volatile environment.
  • BNP Paribas' ex-post dividend yield of 8%+ is accommodated by a price-to-book ratio of merely 0.72. Although we expect the bank's dividend attributes to stagnate, we think BNP Paribas provides investors with a cyclical value gap.
BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) is scheduled to release earnings on Tuesday, the 7th. The stock's more than 15% year-to-date surge and its 8.23% ex-post dividend yield lend researchers a compelling investment case study.

Furthermore, European stocks and BNP Paribas, in particular, have recently

VBN

RWA by Business Unit (BNP Paribas Investor Presentation)

VBN

P&L - Group (BNP Financial Statements)

VBN

Assets - Group (BNP Paribas Financial Statements)

VBN

Liabilities - Group (BNP Paribas)

VBN

Capital Adequacy (BNP Paribas' Investor Presentation)

VBN

Value-At Risk (BNP Paribas Investor Presentaion)

VBN

Seeking Alpha

VBN

Beneish M-Score (GuruFocus)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

