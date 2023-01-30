Panama7

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) just released its quarterly update. Before analyzing its report, we would like to reiterate our buy rating for the following reasons: 1) our positive expectation on Zantac Litigation followed by our deep-dive called 'What Has Happened?', 2) a solid pipeline not priced in by the market, despite some mixed results, 3) Dupixent strong account, the drug is well on track to record >$13 billion in turnover potential, 4) a positive product mix evolution, following the Eurapi spin-off which should drive operating profit margin above-sector average growth, 5) its dividend aristocrat status, and 6) Sanofi's compelling valuation, i.e. the company is now trading at a 10-year low on P/E compared to its closest pharma peers. Since our buy rating titled Sanofi: Our Next Value Pick, the company's stock price declined by 7.65% (including the dividend payment) with worse performance than the S&P 500 (-6.78%).

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Q4 and FY results coupled with our Investment Thesis

In 2022, Sanofi delivered a good set of numbers. Looking at the company's P&L, turnover increased at almost €43 billion thanks to Dupixent which recorded a plus 43.8% to €8.2 billion, adding incremental top-line sales of €3 billion compared to the previous year's end (confirming our key takeaways in point 3). Still related to Dupixent, we should inform our readers that the EU Commission recently approved the drug "as the first and only targeted medicine indicated for eosinophilic esophagitis".

The company also highlights the good performance of its vaccines division (+6.3% to €7.2 billion), boosted in particular by flu and pediatric vaccines, which had a record year. The non-prescription products division was up sharply (+8.6%) to €5 billion in sales, particularly supported by painkillers such as Doliprane, and digestive health.

On the negative side, the general medicine branch, which includes health products for diabetes and cardiovascular, continues to decline in sales, signing a minus 4.2% to €14.2 billion. Looking at the Wall Street analysts' estimates, the company slightly missed its sales by €260 million. However, the operating margin increased by 1.9% to 30.3% in line with our estimates. This also confirmed Sanofi's operating leverage and our buy rating in point number 4). Going down to the P&L analysis, the French pharmaceutical group recorded a net profit of up 8% to €6.72 billion. As a consequence, net earnings per share from activities rose to €8.26 with a plus +17.1% at constant exchange rates. This was also above Sanofi's objectives.

Sanofi FY in a Snap

Source: Sanofi Q4 and FY 2022 results presentation

Conclusion and valuation

Our buy case is still there. For 2023, Sanofi executives expect business EPS to grow in the low single digits. There is more cautious optimism for the future; however, the company confirmed its confidence in reaching €10 billion in sales for Dupixent. A sign of good faith is the proposed DPS at €3.56 per share, up 6.9% over one year which confirmed Sanofi's dividend aristocrats status (another supportive point in our investment thesis). If confirmed, the company is yielding 4.2% (at the current stock price). In addition, Sanofi is still trading at a significant discount on our 2023 numbers. Valuing the French company in line with its closest peers with a P/E of 16x, we derive a target price of €110 per share, in line with our previous estimates.

Sanofi DPS evolution

Sanofi lower guidance

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.