Listen on the go! Subscribe to Wall Street Breakfast on Apple Podcasts and SpotifyCatalyst watch for the week of February 5. Seeking Alpha Senior Managing News Editor, Kim Khan speaks with Julie Morgan about an error in Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks and how upcoming fed speakers will finetune the message. In addition, Khan gives a Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) earnings preview. He also discusses how the Glazer family’s loss of Tom Brady from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be softened by the sale of Manchester United (MANU). Learn more about these stocks with Seeking Alpha Premium.
