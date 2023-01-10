CHIX: Financials Could Lag The Broader Chinese Rebound

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.75K Followers

Summary

  • The Global X China Financials ETF has lagged behind the broader China recovery this year.
  • While the consumer is in much better shape post-COVID, bank margins remain pressured by the PBoC's monetary easing.
  • With the lack of a property market recovery also weighing on the loan growth outlook, there are better ways to gain exposure to China at this juncture.

Central Bank of China in Beijing

xxz114

It's still early days to call for a full-blown China recovery, but things are looking good following the latest economic and consumer data releases pre and post-Lunar New Year (as discussed here). Also bullish are the accompanying fiscal

Chart
Data by YCharts

Global X China Financials ETF Key Info

Global X

Global X China Financials ETF Industry Breakdown

Global X

Global X China Financials ETF Top Holdings

Global X

Global X China Financials ETF Distribution

Morningstar

China Credit Trends

Bloomberg

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
3.75K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.