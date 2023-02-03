Airtel Africa Plc (AAFRF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 5:11 PM ETAirtel Africa Plc (AAFRF), AARTY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.92K Followers

Airtel Africa Plc (OTCPK:AAFRF) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call February 3, 2023 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Segun Ogunsanya - Chief Executive Officer

Jaideep Paul - Chief Financial Officer

Pier Falcione - Deputy Chief Financial Officer and Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Kennedy-Good - JPMorgan

Faisal Azmeh - Goldman Sachs

Rohit Modi - Citi

Madhvendra Singh - HSBC

Cesar Tiron - Bank of America

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Airtel Africa Nine Months Results Call. All participants are currently in a listen-only mode and there will be an opportunity to ask questions later during the conference. [Operator Instructions] Also note that this event is being recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to the CEO, Segun Ogunsanya. Please go ahead, sir.

Segun Ogunsanya

Thank you. Thank you for joining us on today's call. I'm joined on the line by our CFO, Jaideep; Deputy CFO; and Head of Investor Relations, Pier. We'll be shortly answering your questions. But first, I'd like to provide you with a very brief overview about some of the performance in the last nine months.

Over this full year, we have reported a strong set of results despite the global macroeconomic backdrop. Revenues went up to $3.9 billion, with a 17.3% growth in constant currency terms. Adjusting this outbound voice call barring, the organic revenue was $0.2060 for the year.

In Q3, the quarter ended December, our constant currency revenue growth was 18%. Despite the inflationary challenges, we are delivered on our mission to maintain steady margins as our EBITDA margin slightly increased to 49%, giving us an EBITDA for the period of $1.9 billion, an increase at constant currency terms of about 17%.

It is important to all that while EBIT did have some FX headwinds over

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.