L'Oréal: Expecting Good Q4 2022 Results

Feb. 03, 2023 6:15 PM ETL'Oréal S.A. (LRLCF)EL
Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
272 Followers

Summary

  • I expect LRLCF to report good results in 4Q22, driven by outperformance in the US and Europe, but China may be a drag.
  • I believe consensus estimates for L'Oreal's FY23 organic growth of 5.9% is too low, considering the company's pricing power and potential share gain.
  • Valuation gap vs. major peers like Estee Lauder and Shiseido has widened.

"Le Defile Walk Your Worth" By L"Oreal : Runway - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Overview

L’Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCF) is expected to report earnings next week, and my post here is to talk about my expectation about this 4Q22 print. Overall, I expect good results from outperformance in the US and Europe

This article was written by

Jay Capital profile picture
Jay Capital
272 Followers
I take a fundamentals-based approach to value investing.I disagree with the common misconception held by many investors that low multiple stocks must be cheap. I look for companies that offer the best long-term durability at the most affordable prices. Consequently, I have a propensity to be drawn to companies with steady long-term growth, no cyclicality, and a robust balance sheet.Nevertheless, investing in successful company is risky because one may end up paying too much (this is where valuation matters). I firmly believe this, yet there are situations where the development runway is so vast that price matters much less in the immediate future.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.