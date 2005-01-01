Builders FirstSource: Don't Be Mesmerized By The Past Few Years' Performance

Feb. 03, 2023 6:16 AM ET Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)
Summary

  • Builders FirstSource, Inc.'s double-digit growth over the past few years was due to acquisitions and one-off high product prices. It is not a high-growth company when these are stripped out.
  • Builders FirstSource is a cyclical company whose performance is tied to Housing Starts. It should be analyzed and valued as a cyclical one.
  • A valuation on such a basis shows that there is no margin of safety for Builders FirstSource, Inc. at the current price.

Group of architects correcting a construction plan at construction site

vitranc

Investment Thesis

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) achieved tremendous double-digit growth over the past few years. But this was the result of acquisitions and one-off extraordinarily high product prices. BLDR is not a high growth company when these are stripped

Basis of estimating revenue growths

Table 1: Basis of estimating revenue growths (Author)

Comparing total revenue with organic revenue

Chart 1: Total revenue vs Organic revenue (Author)

Lumber price trends

Chart 2: Lumber Price Trends (Author with data from Trading Economics)

Housing Starts Trend

Chart 3: US Housing Starts (Trading Economics)

comparing organic revenue with Housing Starts

Chart 4. Organic revenue vs Housing Starts (Author)

correlation between organic revenue and Housing Starts

Table 2. Correlation analysis (Author)

gross profit margins and SGA margins trends

Chart 5: Productivity trends (Author)

deriving the GP and SGA margins

Table 3: Deriving the GP and SGA margins (Author)

computation to estimate the intrinsic value

Table 4: Estimating the intrinsic value (Author)

estimating the WACC

Table 5. Deriving the WACC (Various sources)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (3)

