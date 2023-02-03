Banco de Chile (BCH) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 5:36 PM ETBanco de Chile (BCH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.92K Followers

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rodrigo Aravena - Chief Economist & Senior Vice President of Institutional Investor Relations

Pablo Mejia - Head of Investor Relations

Daniel Galarce - Head of Financial Control & Capital

Conference Call Participants

Tito Labarta - Goldman Sachs

Andres Soto - Santander

Yuri Fernandes - JPMorgan

Carlos Gomez - HSBC

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Banco de Chile's Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. If you need a copy of the management financial review, it is available on the company's website. Today with us, we have Mr. Rodrigo Aravena, the Chief Economist and Institutional Relations Officer; Mr. Pablo Mejia, Head of Investor Relations; and Daniel Galarce, Head of Financial Control and Capital; and Natalia Dele Investor Relations Specialist.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this call is being recorded and that the information discussed today may include forward-looking statements regarding the company's financial and operating performance. All the projections are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the detailed note in the company's press release regarding forward-looking statements.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Rodrigo Aravena. Please go ahead, sir. The floor is yours.

Rodrigo Aravena

Good afternoon. Thank you very much for attending this conference call. Well, we will review the main accomplishments achieved by our bank during the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022. In this call, we will also share our business analysis and guidance for 2023. Before reviewing the economic environment, I'd like to share with you some of our main achievements during the last year.

Please go to Slide number 2. 2022 was an outstanding year for Banco de Chile when we

