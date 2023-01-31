IMF Updates Economic Forecast, U.S. Middle Class Under Increasing Pressure

Feb. 03, 2023 6:48 PM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX)IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, SP500, DJI, NDX, SPY2 Comments
Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
701 Followers

Summary

  • The International Monetary Funds estimates that Advanced Economies will be slipping in growth, with the United Kingdom witnessing contraction.
  • New survey trends by PYMNTS indicates that an increasing number of people earning over $100,000 are living paycheck to paycheck.
  • With falling wage growth rate and the bulk of employment being in adversity-sensitive small businesses, the forward consumption outlook is fraught.

IMF And World Bank Hold Annual Meetings In Washington, DC

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

In its "Global Financial Stability Report" released in October 2022, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had originally estimated that economic conditions in the U.S. and Eurozone would be "reverting to the mean" somewhat faster than in the Emerging Markets (EM) countries. On the 30th of January, it

Market Expectations of Policy Pivots vs Global Financial Conditions as per the IMF

Source: International Monetary Fund

History of Bear Markets after Fed Pivot

Source: Elliot Wave International

Revised Macroeconomic Outlook for 2023 by the IMF

Source: International Monetary Fund

Rise in Americans Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Source: PYMNTS

Consumer Purchases and Financial Lifestyles Survey

Source: PYMNTS

Consumer Spending Patterns in 2022 vs 2023

Source: PYMNTS

Atlanta Fed Wage Growth Tracker

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

Job Openings in Small Businesses versus Large Businesses

Source: Visualization by Wall Street Journal based on data from Jefferies and Bureau of Labor Statistics

Flows into Money Market Funds from 2020 to 2023

Source: Visualization by Wall Street Journal based on data from EPFR

This article was written by

Sandeep G. Rao profile picture
Sandeep G. Rao
701 Followers
Currently leading research at Leverage Shares, I have longstanding professional experience with financial markets. All views are my own and I can assure you that I smile sometimes. M.S.F, M.B.A., IIT Chicago. My Substack where I dig *deep* into global business, market, Asia, culture, trends, etc.Please note: Leverage Shares is an ETP provider that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors. The company holds both long and short positions in a number of stocks (some of which might get a mention in some articles) in order to construct its products. Please consider risk factors carefully before investing in them.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I lead research at an ETP issuer that offers daily-rebalanced products in leveraged/unleveraged/inverse/inverse leveraged factors with various stocks, including some mentioned in this article, underlying them. As an issuer, we don't care how the market moves; our AUM is mostly driven by investor interest in our products.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.