Investment Summary

Since our last publication on EDAP TMS S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP), we've been pleased to see EDAP stock catch another bid and continue to rate higher. Being a specialist equity manager concentrated across the broad healthcare spectrum, we had been in search of geographic diversification within the medical technology space, and have been handsomely rewarded with EDAP. In particular, the company's high-intensity focused ultrasound ("HIFU") is the differentiating factor in EDAP's investment debate that has potential to add alpha to equity portfolios as it gains market traction. I encourage you to read the last publication on EDAP here:

However, EDAP TMS S.A. has caught another bid this week after the company announced positive data from its phase 2 trial investigating ultrasound based treatment for rectal endometriosis. In this note, I'll run through what the data means and how this impacts EDAP TMS S.A. stock looking ahead. Net-net, we reiterate EDAP as a long-term buy, revising our suggested price range to $18.

Endo-HIFU-R1 phase 2 data another inflection point

The most recent price catalyst to move the needle for EDAP was the positive safety and efficacy data from its phase 2 trial investigating its Focal One HIFU device (herein, simply "HIFU") in the treatment of rectal endometriosis ("RE").

For reference, RE is a chronic and progressive condition, distinguished by the presence and subsequent growth of endometrial tissue within the rectum. It has an estimated incidence rate of ~0.5-2% amongst women already diagnosed with endometriosis. Most commonly, the area between the uterus and the rectum – known as the 'Douglas Pouch' – is a highly symptomatic site that often leads to the development of RE.

When present, the ectopic growth of endometrial tissue in the rectum has the capability to undergo cyclic changes in response to hormonal fluctuations, similar to the endometrium within the uterine cavity. This leads to symptoms such as dysmenorrhea [menstrual cramps], chronic pelvic pain, and dyschezia [painful bowel movements], as well as rectal bleeding – just to name a few.

Unfortunately, the exact pathogenesis of RE remains poorly understood, creating a strong demand to close the unmet gap in both diagnosis and treatment. In saying this, however, there is several proposed mechanisms thought to result in RE. These include retrograde menstruation, lymphatic and haematogenic spread, and metaplasia of peritoneal cells. Consequently, the diagnosis of RE can be challenging.

As it stands, the primary treatment for RE is surgical excision of the endometrium from the bowels. Oftentimes, combination therapies are required to manage symptoms even post surgery. This is undoubtedly an invasive procedure, hence, a more conservative or less invasive procedure would create a medical and surgical breakthrough in this segment.

We'd note that HIFU is well supported in the treatment of prostatic cancer and benign-prostatic hypertrophy ("BPH"), and the crossover into RE would widen the addressable market for EDAP substantially.

Per our last publication:

"Studies indicate benefits in maintaining urinary continence, no progression to 2nd-line treatment, and avoidance of medication. Based on complications after prostatic surgery, these are enormous benefits to patients in our estimation."

The Endo-HIFU-R1 study, evaluating the use of Focal One for the treatment of RE demonstrated robust safety and efficacy data, as mentioned. The study cohort consisted of patients diagnosed with RE who received HIFU treatment.

Adverse events – a key outcome measure in gauging success of treatment, and the ability to progress to commercial stage in this treatment domain – were recorded and graded according to the Clavien classification system. For reference, Clavien is used by urologists to report perioperative complications from surgeries in this field. Results showed a favourable safety profile, with 96.7% of patients exhibiting Clavien 1 adverse events, 3.3% presenting Clavien 2 complications, and no patients presenting Clavien 3 complications.

In terms of efficacy – measured by alleviation of classical RE symptoms – the HIFU-R1 study demonstrated a statistically relevant decrease in the following:

acute pelvic pain

dyspareunia

diarrhoea, constipation

rectal bleeding

false urges/tenesmus

rectal spasms

posterior pelvic pain, and

asthenia from one month post-treatment.

The key point is that improvements were sustained at 3 and 6 months post-treatment. Quality of life ("QOL") improvements were another outcome measure, with significant improvements observed in multiple criteria.

Price objectives and conclusion

In our estimation, this safety and efficacy points to the HIFU surgery as a potential crossover into RE, adding another inflection point for investors speculating on clinical-stage assets to work by. As a result, there's scope for EDAP TMS S.A. stock to continue rating higher, with an additional source of value derived from this crossover. We see upside targets on our point and figure studies to $18.30, a mark we are more than comfortable trading towards.

As mentioned, the recent phase 2 study adds an additional price catalyst for the company to generate shareholder value from. Net-net, we continue to rate EDAP TMS S.A. a buy, revising our suggested price range higher to $18.30, chasing a 70% return potential from the time of writing.