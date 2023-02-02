Leslie's, Inc. (LESL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 6:15 PM ETLeslie's, Inc. (LESL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.92K Followers

Leslie's, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call February 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Caitlin Churchill - Investor Relations

Mike Egeck - Chief Executive Officer

Steve Weddell - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simeon Gutman - Morgan Stanley

Rene Marin - Guggenheim Partners

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

David Bellinger - MKM Partners

Garik Shmois - Loop Capital Markets

Peter Keith - Piper Sandler

Andrew Carter - Stifel

Jonathan Matuszewski - Jefferies

Peter Benedict - Baird

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Conference Call for Leslie's, Inc. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and will be available for replay later today on the company's website.

I will now turn the call over to Caitlin Churchill, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Caitlin Churchill

Thank you, and good afternoon. I would like to remind everyone that comments made today may include forward-looking statements, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations.

These statements speak as of today and will not be updated in the future if circumstances change. Please review the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in the company's earnings press release and recent filings with the SEC. During the call today, management will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures.

A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures can be found in the company's earnings press release, which was furnished to the SEC today and posted to the Investor Relations section of Leslie's website at ir.lesliespool.com. On the call today from Leslie's is Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer; and Steve Weddell, Chief Financial Officer.

With that, I will turn the call

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.