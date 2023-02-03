Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Feb. 03, 2023 6:20 PM ETIntesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISNPY), IITSF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.92K Followers

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCPK:ISNPY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call February 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Carlo Messina - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Giovanni Razzoli - Deutsche Bank

Antonio Reale - Bank of America

Azzurra Guelfi - Citi

Delphine Lee - J.P. Morgan

Christian Carrese - Intermonte

Benjie Creelan-Sandford - Jefferies

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Hugo Cruz - KBW

Andrea Lisi - Equita

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the conference call of Intesa Sanpaolo for the presentation of the full year 2022 results, hosted today by Mr. Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer. My name is Raziel, and I will be your coordinator for today's conference. At the end of the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I remind you that today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Carlo Messina, CEO. Sir, you may begin.

Carlo Messina

So, thank you very much. Welcome to our 2022 results conference call. This is Carlo Messina, Chief Executive Officer. And with me are Stefano Del Punta, our CFO; and Marco Delfrate and Andrea Tamagnini, Investor Relations Officers.

Today, I'm going to walk you through a very high-quality set of results. We are delivering on our commitments. And for 2022, we will distribute cash dividends of €3 billion, and this is equal to a 70% payout ratio as promised. In the next few days, we will launch the second tranche of the share buyback, bringing the total additional distribution to €3.4 billion.

Full year net income was €5.5 billion when excluding provisions for Russia de-risking. This is well above our 2022 business plan target. Even including Russia de-risking, net income was €4.4 billion, the best result in 15 years and well above the guidance we gave

