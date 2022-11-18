Chevron: End-Of-Cycle Oil Price Bet

Feb. 03, 2023 7:56 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)6 Comments
On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.95K Followers

Summary

  • Crude oil prices have continued to decline in the last six months.
  • Chevron’s high profitability will not stand in a market of lower crude oil prices.
  • Management is making a big mistake repurchasing stock at top dollar prices.

Chevron Profit Quadruples In First Quarter Of 2022

Justin Sullivan

As it turns out, Russia's incursion into Ukraine has resulted in a big payday for Big Oil, including upstream firms like Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

The energy company's profits were robust in the fourth quarter, but 4Q-22 earnings fell

Reported Earnings To Adjusted Earnings

Reported Earnings To Adjusted Earnings (Chevron Corporation)

Earnings 2022 vs 2021

Earnings 2022 vs 2021 (Chevron Corporation)

Crude Oil Prices

Crude Oil Prices (Yahoo Finance)

Share Repurchase History

Share Repurchase History (Chevron Corporation)

PE Ratio

PE Ratio (YCharts)

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
6.95K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.