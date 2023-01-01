Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Google, Disney, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals And Hesai Group IPO

Investors will return next week with a new wildcard in the mix after the January jobs report smashed expectations to reinforce the view that the Federal Reserve will move forward with planned rate hikes. The labor market read is likely to keep Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on script when he speaks at the Economic Club of Washington D.C. on February 7. Earnings reports slow down in the week ahead, although there are some key releases to watch. On Seeking Alpha, author Daniel Vargas is positive on Disney (DIS) ahead of the media giant's earnings report. The stock is said to remain undervalued with Disney expected to deliver even when encountering declining consumer confidence. Value Pendulum sees a good chance for an earnings beat from Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) with its mobile business expected to perform above exceptions (Read the full earnings preview). Meanwhile, Acutel called out Royal Caribbean (RCL) ahead of its earnings report with the cruise line operator said to be on the path to profitability (dig into the details). Within the energy sector, contributor Bram de Haas pointed out that potential share buybacks by BP (BP) were brought up by analysts on the last earnings call - and the author thinks the oil giant could deliver a welcome surprise to investors again. PepsiCo (

