Packaging Corporation Of America: Solid Numbers, Reiterate Buy

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.4K Followers

Summary

  • Packaging Corporation of America delivered a good Q4, confirming a clear competitive advantage.
  • Supportive buyback and a solid balance sheet to breathe in this environment of rising interest rates.
  • A better Q1 outlook compared to IP and WestRock. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

Brown wrapped parcel

malamus-UK

Our readers know that we very much like paper companies. Following our follow-up note on WestRock (WRK) and International Paper (IP), today we are looking at Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

PKG financials in a Snap

PKG financials in a Snap

PKG EBITDA development

PKG EBITDA development

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.4K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.