McIntyre Partnerships - Madison Square Garden: An Investor Black Box

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.62K Followers

Summary

  • For the past two years, MSGE has been a black box to investors.
  • MSGE owns iconic assets, yet the company is burning cash because they are funding a large development project.
  • I want to explain why I believe MSGE’s misfortunes will reverse this year, specifically highlighting two large 2023 catalysts.

Madison Square Garden

Francesca Atzori/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

I have written and spoken on MSGE extensively, and I will not rehash the same basic valuation arguments. For a

This article was written by

Fund Letter Stock Ideas profile picture
Fund Letter Stock Ideas
9.62K Followers
Single stock ideas excerpted from fund letters published by Seeking Alpha.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.