Is It The Time To Buy American Eagle Outfitters?

Feb. 03, 2023 11:47 PM ETAmerican Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO)
Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
677 Followers

Summary

  • ROE has been deteriorating over the past 5 years, driven by contracting margins and declining asset turnover, partially offset by increasing leverage.
  • The net profit margin may start improving in 2023, due to the improving macroeconomic environment; however, the high inventory levels remain concerning and could offset the positive impact.
  • The substantial growth in accounts receivable, while sales have remained largely unchanged, could be a warning sign for investors.
  • We would like to see sustained positive cash flow from operations, before we would consider investing.
  • For now, we maintain our bearish view.
American Eagle Outfitters

SweetBabeeJay

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands.

In 2022 we have published two articles on the firm on Seeking Alpha. In July

This article was written by

Bela Lakos profile picture
Bela Lakos
677 Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.