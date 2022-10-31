Justin Sullivan

Company background:

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) offers products and services that address enterprise information technology problems worldwide. Its Oracle cloud SaaS offering include various cloud software applications, including ERP, performance management, supply chain solutions, HR management and manufacturing management, as well as other enterprise solutions.

Further, the business offers a range of cloud-based infrastructure support for businesses across many industries. Finally, the business has non-software offerings, including hardware, consulting services etc.

Oracle is one of the original technology businesses, being founded back in 1977. For much of its history the business was known for its database solutions and the ownership of Java, alongside its outspoken founder Larry Ellison.

The business' current premier offering is in the cloud-based space, which has grown very quickly in recent years as businesses seek greater flexibility and efficiency.

Oracle's share price, like many of its tech counterparts, has gone in one direction in the last decade. This has been driven by its ability to offer critical infrastructure to businesses. There have been periods of stagnation and the growth in share price has been exceeded by many other tech giants, but the business has returned to growth every time. We are currently experiencing one of those said stagnations and the question then becomes, will they escape again.

Data by YCharts

In order to assess the attractiveness of Oracle, we will consider the current economic conditions and how that effects the business, consideration of the cloud-based industry, an analysis of Oracle's relative competitiveness and finally a look at their financials.

Economic considerations:

Economic conditions have deteriorated following the post-COVID boom that was experienced on the back of greater savings during lockdown and income support provided by Governments.

The primary two factors slowing growth in the economy is inflation and interest rates. Inflation began to increase quickly due to excessive money printing, the Russian invasion of Ukraine affecting energy prices and supply chain issues. Consumers are suffering with their cost of living increasing and businesses are seeing margins tighten.

The secondary factor is the response to the first, interest rates. Central banks have increased rates in order to cool demand, as a means of reducing inflation. This has begun to take effect in late 2022, with inflation finally heading down in the US. This has also negatively impacted both consumers and businesses, by substantially increasing their cost of borrowing relative to the decade we have just had.

Oracle has historically performed relatively well during downturns, due to the business' offering being a critical part of a company's infrastructure. Of course, there is a portion of businesses that fail, a reduction in the number of new businesses and companies cutting costs, but for the most part, they do not experience sharp declines. Looking back at 2008/2009, Oracle saw growth slow from 24.6% to 5.8%, but importantly remained positive. In 2020, growth fell to -1.1%.

This said, Gartner (IT) are less bullish. The IT business suggests enterprise spending could be reduced as a result of the current inflationary environment. They view a business' IT budget as an area which could shrink, as they look to maintain / support profitability. AWS, Amazon's (AMZN) Cloud service has seen the slowest growth in its history, citing customer cost cutting as a factor.

To compound this, Gartner believe the biggest hit segment will be Platform as a service (PaaS). This is an area Oracle specialize in and could mean a greater than expected negative impact. This stems from the wage inflation problems we observed in response to the initial inflationary pressures. Businesses have found it difficult to hire in most industries, with employees demanding greater pay.

The net impact of these points is that demand may flatline, but margins will certainly fall. LTM figures support this assertion. GPM has fallen from 79.1% in FY22 to 76.1% and EBITDA margin has fallen 43.6% to 39.9%.

Going forward, our outlook for global economies is that things will continue to weaken. Our view is that inflation will only return to a manageable level if further monetary intervention is conducted, which means greater rate hikes. Based on current forecasts, this will likely continue into Q4'23, before beginning to decline in early 2024. With rates remaining heightened for so long, there is a real possibility that a recession will be triggered. The 10Y/3M yield curve suggests this will happen imminently. For this reason, we would forecast greater pressure on margins and growth in 2023.

The cloud:

Forecast growth in Cloud-based services (Gartner)

Although Gartner see some weaknesses, their overall view is positive. Gartner believes the market will grow 21% in the coming year, with 2022 ending 19% up.

Gartner see inflationary pressure as an area of weakness, but the effects will be exceeded by continued innovation and increased scale of cloud computing. To quote Sid Nag, Analyst at Gartner, “Cloud computing will continue to be a bastion of safety and innovation, supporting growth during uncertain times due to its agile, elastic and scalable nature." Our view is that the specific point around "scalable" is the key here. The ability to service one additional customer is fairly straight forward with minimal marginal cost.

Cloud-based software has revolutionized business' infrastructure and directly driven corporate improvement. Gartner see the main benefits as risk minimization, cost optimization and a reduction in forward capex needs. Although many businesses have already incorporated this, the total addressable market is massive, with much of it untapped.

The beauty of the cloud is that revenue is extremely sticky. Once a business is brought onto the cloud, they rarely leave. This in combination with the as-a-Service model allows for consistent, future profits. This aligns with Oracle's "legacy" business, which equally provides a required infrastructure service which sees minimal volatility.

Current market players:

Current market share (Statista)

As we have established, the market is extremely attractive and temporary headwinds look to have a minimal effect. So where does that leave Oracle? Well, the business is estimated to be the 8th largest provider by revenue in 2022, with 2% market share.

The largest players, Amazon, Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) have far greater resources than Oracle and have managed to significantly out-develop their competitors.

Our belief is that it would be quite difficult to break into this group, with the innovation alone leaving Oracle years behind. Therefore, they are required to carve out their niche, which they have. Oracle currently looks to offer functionality not covered by the big 3, as well as AI integration.

Financials:

Sales growth:

Quarterly revenue growth by function (Quarterly reports)

Unfortunately for Oracle, this all translates into fairly mediocre growth. Their two cloud-based revenue streams are growing at 2% and 4% per quarterly, not even outperforming their services segment. 4% quarterly growth is not necessarily bad, just relative to the industry as a whole is fairly unimpressive.

Looking beyond the numbers, things may be looking up going forward. Firstly, the business has been impacted by currency fluctuations in recent periods, growing stronger on a constant currency basis.

Further, the business has expanded its legacy business offering, incorporating it with the cloud-based system. Oracle has allowed multi-cloud access to its Oracle database and MySQL Heatwave database. This is now incorporated within Microsoft Azure, giving their customers access. Further, AWS can now access MySQL Heatwave, which is faster Amazon's offering and is market leading. This allows Oracle to maintain their database dominance by incorporating it with a superior cloud service, ensuring greater reach.

Historical:

Oracle - Financials (TIKR Terminal)

On a top-line basis, their revenue shakes out at a CAGR of 2% in the last decade, which is pretty disappointing. This has been due to a stagnation in the business post financial crisis, something that they may only now be exiting. If we look at growth from FY20 onwards it sits at 7%, which is far more impressive.

Margins have slightly contracted in recent months due to inflationary pressures mentioned previously and, R&D expenditure increasing as Oracle builds out their current offerings.

We now move onto what can only be classified as baffling. During the period FY13 to date, Oracle has aggressively issued debt and repurchased stock, specifically between FY19-FY21. The business has spent an eye-watering $154BN in the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Our view is that a business should only consider distributions/BBs if there are no other reasonable capital allocation options. It is difficult to see why spending over $100BN in 4 years was better than either purchasing new businesses or holding until valuations fell. The impact on the business has been to completely eliminate Oracle's only opportunity for transformation, through M&A. Net debt has skyrocketed to $83BN and Cash has fallen to $7BN.

Data by YCharts

Naturally, Oracle has been downgraded in response to this, with an S&P analyst stating

We’re not sure where this is going. The company has not provided a clear financial policy — has not said, ‘What kind of balance sheet do I want, what kind of company do I want to be.’

Moody's (MCO) currently rate the business a Baa2, which means the "Issuers (or supporting institutions) rated Prime-3 have an acceptable ability to repay short-term obligations".

We are quite impressed with the recent growth and developments in the business, but the financial position of the business is disappointing. The business had been accumulating cash for a long time, choosing not to undertake M&A. Assuming this is Larry Ellison's position on Tech valuations, (and as he owns 42.5% of the business, it is a fair assumption to make) it is unlikely we would have seen the cash used for anything accretive anyway. However, we would have at least liked to see a less aggressive approach. It has left the business with little flexibility.

Outlook:

Analyst forecasts (TIKR Terminal)

Analysts seem to be quite bullish on Oracle going forward, forecasting a CAGR in revenue of 9%. What is more impressive is their margin expectations, which is far superior to current trading. We current struggle to see how this will play out from a margin perspective but concur with the revenue target, as the recent uptick suggests high single digits is possible.

Peer comparison:

Peer group analysis (TIKR Terminal)

Software businesses engage in a range of services and so finding a like-for-like comparison is not really possible. Presented above is a range of SaaS based business with Cloud services.

Software businesses generally generate a lot of cash, while growing quickly. Oracle underperforms in both conditions, with historical growth being the biggest driver. This gap closes when looking at the forecast period but still leaves the business as sub-par.

This gives us a base for valuing the business, suggesting a noticeable discount is required in order to ascertain fair value.

Valuation:

Peer group valuation (TIKR Terminal)

Presented above is the valuation of the peers we have just assessed. We have taken the average of these businesses once again as a benchmark. As expected, these peers are trading far in excess of Oracle.

Our view would be that four companies are within range to be considered a comp, which is Adobe (ADBE), SAP, Cisco (CSCO) and IBM. The first two are superior and so their multiple should be discounted as part of a valuation exercise.

Taking the average of the 4 businesses, we come to a fair valuation of 17x LTM EBITDA, which is 5x greater than Oracle's historic average EBITDA multiple. This suggests investors have no upside at the current share price, which we concur with given the business' current position.

We do see the potential for positive price action, however. With growth speeding up in recent months, we could see sentiment turn positive if this is shown to be sustainable.

Conclusion:

Oracle has once again innovated itself into an attractive segment of the technology industry. This time round, we do not see the business being a market leader but should continue growing at single digits and generating substantial cash flow. There are signs to suggest growth may pick up, but we would want to see several more quarters before concluding on this.

Economic conditions are weakening but our view would be that Oracle should fare well, as the cloud space continues to growth healthily. Pressures will continue to be placed on margins, however.

We are really not a fan of Management's dividend / buyback policy, which has completely destroyed Oracle's capital structure. We are far less bullish on the long-term future of the business when it lacks the flexibility to respond to trend quickly. Investors are essentially purchasing cash flows which will be used almost solely for dividends and buybacks, which when looking back at FY19 to present, looks pretty unattractive.

Our valuation suggests the business is marginally overvalued but given the quality of the balance sheet, we consider the business a sell.