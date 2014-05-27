HYGH: Pure-Play On High Yield Credit Spreads

Summary

  • The HYGH ETF provides interest rate hedged exposure to high yield bonds.
  • It can be thought of as a pure-play on the direction of credit spreads.
  • Compared to floating rate senior loan funds like the BKLN ETF, HYGH has superior returns and Sharpe Ratios.

Blackrock Posts 22 Percent Increase In Quarterly Profits

Andrew Burton

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) provides exposure to an interest-rate hedged portfolio of high yield bonds. The HYGH ETF looks like a viable competitor to traditional senior loan funds like the Invesco Senior

HYGH Fees

Figure 1 - HYGH Fees (ishares.com)

HYGH holdings

Figure 2 - HYGH holdings (ishares.com)

HYGH sector allocation

Figure 3 - HYGH sector allocation (ishares.com)

HYGH credit quality allocation

Figure 4 - HYGH credit quality allocation (ishares.com)

HYGH portfolio characteristics

Figure 5 - HYGH portfolio characteristics (ishares.com)

HYGH historical returns

Figure 6 - HYGH historical returns (morningstar.com)

HYGH distribution

Figure 7 - HYGH distribution (Seeking Alpha)

HYGH distribution vs. HY Credit Spreads vs. annual returns

Figure 8 - HYGH distribution vs. HY Credit Spreads vs. annual returns (Author created with distributions from Seeking Alpha, HY Credit Spreads from St. Louis Fed, annual returns from morningstar.com)

BKLN credit quality allocation

Figure 9 - BKLN credit quality allocation (invesco.com)

HYGH vs. BKLN

Figure 10 - HYGH vs. BKLN (Author created with returns and risk metrics from morningstar.com and fund details and distributions from Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

