Meta Platforms: Mark Zuckerberg's Big Win

Summary

  • It has now been almost a year since Meta released its troublesome earnings report that unleashed a wave of selling pressure that haunted the social media giant until October.
  • Turn the page a year later, almost to the date, and the pendulum has completely swung the other way, kicking the social media giant's price up by almost 25% today.
  • While it remains true that strong course-correcting actions were taken by Zuckerberg and his team, one might argue that the initially charted course largely stayed the same.
  • The nuances between Dr. Strangelove and Mark Zuckerberg grow thinner by the day, as investors simply have to learn how to love his proverbial "red button" called the Metaverse.
  • In the end, we can only appreciate Mr. Market and his willingness to offer us a piece of such a brilliant business as the FoA for the better part of the last year.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Testifies At House Hearing

Chip Somodevilla

A cornerstone of the efficient market theory is that asset prices, or in our case, share prices, tend to appropriately reflect all available information at a given time, thereby limiting the capacity of an individual investor to effectively capitalize on the

Meta vs S&P500 5-year return as per SA

Meta vs S&P 500 5-year return (Seeking Alpha)

Meta Segment Results as per Q4 '22 Presentation

Segment Results (Meta Q4/FY '22 Presentation)

Free Cash Flow as per Meta Q4/FY '22 Presentation

Free Cash Flow (Meta Q4/FY '22 Presentation)

Daily Active People as per Meta Q4/FY '22 Presentation

Daily Active People (Meta Q4/FY '22 Presentation)

Shares Outstanding as per TIKR Terminal (IQ Capital Data)

Shares Outstanding (TIKR Terminal)

META Comparative Valuation as per the Author using IQ Capital Data

Meta vs Competitors Valuation (Author Spreadsheet IQ Capital Data)

On a journey from law to investing. Following in the footsteps of Charlie Munger. A subscriber to the ideas and principles of focus and value investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

