FDL: More Concentrated Than It Looks, And I Like That

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.12K Followers

Summary

  • FDL is a solidly-constructed dividend ETF that is essentially a proponent of the Dividend Aristocrats approach to investing.
  • This deceivingly-concentrated ETF (100 stocks, but 25 account for most of the assets) emphasizes companies that have consistently paid dividends.
  • I rate FDL a Hold, given the current market climate toward stable stocks versus the go-go tech types. But longer-term, this ETF is always on my radar.
With her king by her side

Yuri_Arcurs/E+ via Getty Images

By Rob Isbitts

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:FDL) is one of the more thoughtfully-constructed dividend ETFs an investor will find. It combines the equity research prowess of Morningstar with the concept of "Dividend Aristocrats" to produce a focused, highly-transparent portfolio that

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.12K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Modern Income Investor's proprietary technical rating system was created by the firm's founder, Rob Isbitts, a chartist for more than 40 years. The ratings emphasize risk-management, and the belief that while any investment can appreciate in price at any time, each investment carries a different level of potential for major loss. The balance of reward and risk is calculated each night for thousands of securities, using a formula that analyzes price trend, strength of that trend and key price levels. It analyzes data over multiple time frames to produce a short-term rating (looking 3 months out) and a long-term rating (looking 12 months out).

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.