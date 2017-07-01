BioCryst Pharmaceuticals: An Overview Of Orladeyo For Hereditary Angioedema

Feb. 04, 2023 12:42 AM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)
Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.88K Followers

Summary

  • BioCryst is a biotechnology company developing treatments for rare diseases, with Orladeyo being its lead product.
  • Orladeyo is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor approved for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and works by reducing bradykinin levels.
  • In Q3 2022, total revenue was $75.8 million with Orladeyo net revenue at $66 million, and estimated cash runway at 3 years.
  • Despite its success, Orladeyo faces challenges including a limited patient population, high cost, competition, and insurance coverage.
  • The path to reaching a billion dollars will not be straightforward, but the market appears to factor this into its evaluation of the company. As a result, shares of BioCryst are considered to be a "hold."

Woman taking medical pill with water

Anderson Coelho/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is a biotechnology company that develops treatments for rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead product, Orladeyo, is a plasma kallikrein inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, HAE, a rare

This article was written by

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
3.88K Followers
RN, BSN | I follow select biotech/tech narratives closely | I read and research for fun

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article aims to provide informational insight and not personal investment advice. The information presented is intended to be factual, but readers are encouraged to independently verify the information and consider their own financial situation, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making an investment decision. Some of the articles cover biotechnology companies with limited or no revenue, which makes the stocks speculative and prone to volatility. While the prospects may appear attractive, it's important to keep in mind that the future is unpredictable and there is a potential for significant losses.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.