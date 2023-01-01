Shablon/iStock via Getty Images

Today we look at a long position on Block (NYSE:SQ) over the company’s Q4 earnings:

Nasdaq

Block – previously called “Square” and akin to other big tech companies with renames (e.g., “Alphabet” and “Meta”) in that no one calls it by its new name – is a company that holds its reputation in providing merchants with a credit card payment system. Think of PayPal (PYPL) but for brick-and-mortar businesses.

An oddity of this stock lies in its EPS pattern relative to Wall St. expectations. About half the time, the analysts are wrong. And when they are wrong, they are consistently underestimating Square’s actual EPS:

Estimize

Notably, a backtest over SQ’s earnings shows that Q4 produces alpha. The Q4 earnings period produces an average 6% ROI above the expected ROI. Mandelbrot would say that market time moves twice as fast around SQ’s earnings – you’re effectively speeding up your capital growth over this trading period.

Naturally, that means you are also speeding up losses if the downside risk is large. However, over this period, the risk/reward ratio is about 1:8.15. That is, the rallies are about 7 times as large as are the selloffs over this period.

Financially healthy companies typically have low downside over earnings, and SQ is quite healthy:

Simply Wall St

And 86% of the time, SQ is up after Q4’s earnings. From a statistical perspective, this is a strong bullish play. Both the probability and risk/reward favor a long position.

Here is the result of going long SQ over Q4 for the past seven years vs. buy-and-hold, showing that you can capture a lot of the upside of SQ without the downside that comes with SQ’s riskier seasonal periods:

Damon Verial

At present, options are cheap, perhaps due to the lack of demand for hedging. When the statistical volatility outpaces implied volatility, option prices are essentially discounting a certain amount of volatility, hinting at a good time to buy options:

E-Trade Pro

I thus recommend buying vertical call spreads:

Buy Jun16 $80 call

Sell Jun16 $115 call

At the time of writing, this spread will cost you about $1055 each. The short call acts as a $300 discount for the $80 call. The only downside is that we limit our upside gains to a mere $3500 – or 3:1 reward:risk ratio. Your max risk, is, of course, the $1055 spent on the spread, which will expire worthless if SQ is trading at or under $80 on Jun16, 4pm.