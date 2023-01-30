David Becker/Getty Images News

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is up +10% on the Wednesday session following the announcement of quarterly earnings on Tuesday. Sell side analysts liked the stock heading out of the quarter as the anticipated drop in shipments was less than feared. PC CPU market shipments dropped considerably. Analysts had already cut estimates heading into the quarter, which is why we’re at a point where data looks good to Wall Street analysts, portfolio managers, and retail investors causing the stock price to rally.

When carefully weighing the merits of the stock, we rate the stock a buy, and anticipate about 15.79% upside based on our $98 price target, which implies modest upside following the earnings announcement and run-up to $84 per share in the afterhours. We think the stock is just below fair value upon weighting the long-term return to growth potential, which we outline in more detail in the valuation part of this report.

Consensus embedded a forecast of -50% decline in the client computing business for the first half of 2023. AMD reported a -51% decline in the client computing business in-line with the consensus, and it’s why the stock performed so well heading out of the quarterly earnings call. We think AMD is fairly valued on the basis of growth comparisons among peers, and we favor AMD in this environment over Intel (INTC) given positioning of portfolio to gain datacenter share at this point in the cycle, whereas PC market share gains were fairly minimal at about 1% according to sell side estimates.

Investment thesis summary

We’re estimating that AMD will report revenue of $22.892 billion in FY ‘23, and $26.326 billion in FY ‘24, which compares to consensus estimates of $24.7 billion FY ‘23 and $28.5 billion revenue FY ‘25. Given the absence of guidance we’re more cautious on our expectations, and also the weakness in the PC environment forces us to dampen expectations to a mid-teen revenue growth from FY ‘24 to FY ‘25. Also, we estimate adj. Dil. EPS of $3.44 and $4.25 for FY ‘23 and FY ‘24 which compares to consensus estimates of $3.58 FY ‘23 and $4.66 FY ‘24.

Figure 1. AMD Financial Model

AMD Financial Model FY '23 to FY '25 (Trade Theory)

We believe our expectations on profits and revenue are within the consensus range, and also our long-term value estimate is relatively conservative with a forward earnings multiple of 18.7x FY ‘25 dil. EPS estimate of $5.22 to arrive at our $98 AMD price target.

We use a blend of EV/EBITDA, P/E, and P/S multiples paired with a 13.2% WACC discount rate to arrive at our present value. The discount rate is equivalent to the firm's WACC, which is calculated separately via GuruFocus, which saves some time when calculating our financial estimates. The company's WACC is a bit higher given it's added cost of borrowing tied to the Xilinx transaction. We feel confident that the stock has +15% upside from where it’s trading ($86 per share at the time of writing) based on the model.

We use a blend of forward multiples to arrive at an average valuation target of $142.16 by 2025, which then gets discounted to present value by an 13.2% discount. The discounted valuation to present value reflects the added margin of safety of our valuation, as tech is risky. We don't find any predictive value in predicting FCF unless if tied to the very limited context of valuing private real estate transactions or utility companies. Otherwise, almost universally, VCs use public market multiples to value private tech companies as it offers some predictive value. Because tech multiples are so inflated and assumptions on growth so aggressive, the discount rate for early stage tech hovers at 20%-80%. However, we don't need to apply such an aggressive discount, because AMD's riskiness is based on the average cost of capital, which can be summarized by the firm's WACC. We like the market weighted assumptions of a firm's risk being compared to its average cost of borrowing, as debtors do a better job of defining solvency risk than equity investors 99% of the time.

Most who even bother to attempt a FCF calculation for cap-intensive models like semiconductors never provide any real predictive value. Mainly because cashflow metrics aren't ever predictable in the industry, and if the business has to invest heavily into FP&E (fixed property and equipment) to sustain production growth - the FCF tends to swing by $20 billion to $ 40 billion in a fiscal year on a fab start, and so if you were operating on a FCF multiple, and every other year the FCF dropped by a significant amount, the business would lose half or more of its valuation depending on the year in which you calculated your DCF multiple.

Some could argue that you could use an averaged and summed amount of FCF based on the projected cost of capital, but then you'd have to know what the cost of lithography equipment will be in 2027, 2029, and 2031. Since you don't the answer to this, you're not going to predict the value accurately, and since you cannot predict the value of future technology equipment, your terminal value estimate will never provide any predictive value. We think DCF analysis is just flat out useless in technology, but might be useful for a local mall developer when trying to define the terminal value of rents from a shopping mall.

In this case, AMD doesn't really operate a fab, so CapEx isn't the main concern. What determines AMD's cost is the negotiated contract values with TSMC for wafer supply. This is why AMD's gross margin figure tends to be more predictable when compared to INTC, and it's why the discussion of FCF metrics isn't as important. In almost every instance of quantifying and studying stocks, we found very limited instances where a DCF model provided any predictive value, and it's why we don't offer any DCF models on stocks.

Also, our long-term revenue growth estimate of 15% from FY ‘24 and FY ‘25 to be relatively conservative, as the business has grown by 43% in FY ‘22 before eventually running into the channel inventory risk and weakness in client demand nightmare of FY ‘23. Though the negatives do add risk to our expectations, as client computing and graphics seem somewhat sensitive to both the consumer channel, and also the mining market for cryptocurrencies, we believe the long-run expectations on revenue and earnings translates to a conservative $30 billion revenue estimate by FY ‘25 given the strength across the portfolio and the addition of Xilinx. We don't anticipate the sales growth figure to accelerate in the near-term or we would apply a more aggressive growth multiple to reflect heightened optimism.

AMD shipment volumes heading into the quarter

We find ourselves a little cautious on semiconductor stocks at this point in the cycle, given the weakness in volumes across the segment. It’s all about relativity and the quality of certain products in relation to others, and with much of AMD’s EPYC CPU and GPU line-up being superior to Intel equivalent products across benchmarks, it’s well-established that AMD maintains a technological lead.

Joseph Moore analyst from Morgan Stanley mentioned on January 30th, 2023 heading into AMD’s quarter,

“We note that the CFO transition is a key positive for the stock, but would also flag some risk that an incoming CFO resets full year guidance at the margin to set a more conservative backdrop. That said, we think the general sense of our estimates for 2023 - 15% decline in PCs, flattish gaming (with small declines in consoles and growth in GPUs), deceleration in embedded through the year, and 25-30% growth in servers, all remain realistic, with perhaps the most debate over the data center number.”

The consensus numbers were met, at least among the major brokerages, we feel like the bulge brackets took the argument and kinda ran with AMD out of the quarterly earnings call.

Profitability flat versus prior year driven primarily by non-cash charges from Xilinx

Amortization charge had an impact on profits tied to the Xilinx acquisition, which drove AMD’s operating loss of -$149 million for Q4 ’22, which compared to operating margins of 25%, or $1.2 billion in operating profit from Q4 ‘21. The company reported non-GAAP Operating income of $1.3 billion compared to $1.3 billion the year period, the drop on operating margin was due to lower client segment operating income where profitability declined from 27% to 23% in Q4 ‘22 versus Q4 ‘21.

Joseph Moore, analyst at Morgan Stanley in response to Q4 ‘22 results, “Our numbers do come down, mostly due to gross margin (which does appear weaker on a like-for-like basis, to us, reflecting the inventory concerns). But the broad brush revenue drivers of our model (PC down 15%, gaming flattish, Embedded slight growth with a 2h correction, and 25% data center growth) all seem intact.”

Based on commentary, analysts expect the drop in profitability to come from a combination of gross margin decline (inventory charge), lower volumes from client CPUs driving lower operating margins, and also non-cash charges tied to Xilinx and on-going integration charges to impact profitability as well. It’s why there’s going to be a humongous increase in profit ramp, as AMD starts to transition towards volume production of its AMD EPYC 4th gen chip.

Outlook for 2023 left much to be desired and a lot of question marks still…

When compared to the dismal quarter Intel reported last week, AMD’s drop in the client computing business offset by volume in the data center, and added revenue contribution from Xilinx makes investors have to digest a bit further to get into the nitty gritty of whether or not AMD reported a really good quarter. But, they did report a really strong quarter, and based on the readthrough from analysts, the CFO is doing a great job of under-selling expectations while maintaining her poise throughout the earnings call. Based on the numbers we’re working with, we think AMD should be justifiably valued higher.

AMD CFO Jean Hu provides outlook on the Q4 ‘22 earnings call:

"In addition, for Q1 2023, we expect non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 50%; non-GAAP operating expenses to be approximately $1.6 billion; non-GAAP interest expense, taxes and other to be approximately $146 million based on a 13% effective tax rate. Diluted share count is expected to be approximately 1.62 billion shares. For the full year of 2023, we are not providing specific guidance due to the uncertainty in the macro environment. For modeling purposes, we expect non-GAAP effective tax rate for the year to be 13% and the diluted share count to be approximately 1.62 billion shares.”

On balance, the company guided March quarter revenue of $5.3 billion, which at the mid-point would indicate -5.3% decline sequentially, and also a -10% y/y decline. This compares to Intel’s dismal quarterly result, where Intel forecasted -20% sequential decline in sales and -39% y/y revenue decline.

Deep value investors might shop Intel, but we like AMD’s product roadmap much more, plus the fab argument is long dead, as TSMC continues over the sunset with a better roadmap on Fabs all the way out to 2027-2030. Given these dynamics, we think AMD can continue to gain market share versus Intel in both client computing and datacenter, and also compete against Nvidia to eventually match GPU performance per watt over the next 7 years to see if it can gain any headway.

Given the flat revenue comps in graphics, and the need for more than just semi-custom hardware and the drop-off of Apple given the M2 chip transition, we’re hoping the performance comparisons in graphics versus Nvidia (NVDA) starts to improve. Though, given the strength in datacenter sales, we think AMD doesn’t need to surprise with graphics to keep investors and analysts on board. Furthermore, the added contribution of Embedded revenue following the Xilinx acquisition makes the company fairly diversified when compared to peers.

Harlan Sur from JPMorgan mentioned that the strength in the datacenter segment was characterized by market share gains versus Intel following the earnings report:

We believe AMD EPYC server CPU sales were flattish Q/Q in 4Q22 while Intel declined 2-3% Q/Q which would imply that AMD gained 1ppt of market share and will exit 2022 with ~26% of server CPU share. For 2022, we estimate the team increased market share by 10ppt Y/Y to 23%. For 1Q23 given the outlook for both Intel/AMD, we believe AMD will gain 1ppt of market share Q/Q to 27%. For 2023, we expect the team to capture another 5-7ppt of market share to 28-30%.

Harlan Sur also anticipates that AMD’s market share in the PC CPU market improved by 1% versus Intel. AMD’s market share in client CPUs finished 2022 at 20%. Meaning that AMD has approximately 30% data center market share in 2023, and some incremental client PC market share gains to make this upcoming year. Perhaps 1%-2% market share gains takes AMD to 22% client CPU market share.

Given the strength in performance across AMD’s product portfolio it’s kind of surprising that AMD doesn’t have more market share at this point in the cycle. We think the stickiness of Intel’s branding and positioning of comparable parts at certain price points has led to retained market share across $300 to $500 CPU price points. Intel also leverages branding like core i9 and tends to bundle with high-end NVDA GPUs to offer a competitive product offering across many desktop and notebook products.

We could easily anticipate some AMD market share gains as we progress through the year, but not to the extent that some would hope given the weakness in the overall environment it only partially offsets the decline in PC shipments.

Optimistic on AMD but still cautious on environment

When we take into consideration the strength in the datacenter segment, and the ability to mitigate some losses in a generally weak CPU environment we find ourselves doubling down on AMD as we anticipate consolidated revenue to decline by only -3% in FY ‘23. Basically, we think the revenue narrative is flat, perhaps FX could swing to make us feel more confident that the back half revenue acceleration completely erases the loss of momentum in 1H ‘23.

Assuming the narrative on revenue starts to improve as we go through the year, perhaps we can raise our estimates on sales growth over the course of the year. It depends on how much inventory AMD has left in the channel, and the amount of demand for PCs, which supply chain analysts will get a better understanding by summer as we approach back to school season.

Usually productivity shopping provides better clarity on PC market fundamentals, whereas holiday seasonality tends to impact smartphones more. Generally, the PC market is more responsive to data during the summer time around July-August whereas smartphone data is heavily weighted towards Sept-November data. Therefore, we want to emphasize that our model inputs on growth are conservative and we hope to be more optimistic as we get closer to summer and hear more earnings commentary over the course of 2023.

We think AMD is undervalued, and the stock has +15% upside following what was a fairly solid quarter. We think $98 is a fair value given the conservative growth inputs and semiconductor multiples in our model. Our forward value estimate of 18.7x FY ‘25 earnings is comparable to our forward Apple estimate. Meaning that we’re valuing the stock like a technology conglomerate, and following the Xilinx acquisition and positioning in graphics and CPUs, it’s the equivalent of a conglomerate, hence the conglomerate tech multiple.

Assuming AMD does perform better, we think the upside scenario could be far more significant as a return to 20%+ and even 30%+ revenue growth in FY ‘24 or FY ‘25 is extremely doable. We don’t value the stock this way, as we don’t have any data to support such optimism at the present time. We’re still working on the assumption that it’s not as bad of a year as “feared,” which is why we’re bullish but not anywhere nearly as bullish on AMD as some of the other blue chip tech and internet stocks we cover such as TSLA, COIN, DKNG and NFLX.