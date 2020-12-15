W. P. Carey: Why I Sold My Position On Valuation

Feb. 04, 2023 1:16 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)O1 Comment
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Marketplace

Summary

  • After entering my position only last fall, I am now selling.
  • W. P. Carey is likely to post same-store rent growth that far outpaces peers.
  • Those high growth rates will come down as inflation eases, as will the relative premium to peers.
  • This is a case of high quality becoming too expensive.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

3d rendering interior of industrial, commercial building.

RonFullHD/iStock via Getty Images

I suspect that W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) has many loyal shareholders who hold the stock over the long term but my experience with the stock has been ever so different. After buying into the name

Chart
Data by YCharts

portfolio

2022 Q3 Presentation

CPI rent increases

2022 Q3 Presentation

same store ABR growth

2022 Q3 Presentation

debt to EBITDA

2022 Q3 Presentation

lease expiration

2022 Q3 Presentation

dividend growth

2022 Q3 Presentation

Growth stocks have crashed. Want my top picks in the market today? I have provided for Best of Breed Growth Stocks subscribers the Tech Stock Crash List Parts 1 & 2, the list of names I am buying amidst the tech crash.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best 6-8 investment reports monthly.
  • My top picks in the beaten down tech sector.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
27.29K Followers
High conviction investment ideas in the winners of tomorrow.

Julian Lin is a top ranked financial analyst. Julian Lin runs Best Of Breed Growth Stocks, a research service uncovering high conviction ideas in the winners of tomorrow. 

Get access to his highest conviction ideas here


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SRC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.