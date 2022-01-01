Evgenii Mitroshin

I now expect Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) to generate around $71 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current mid-$70s WTI strip. This would allow Ring to continue reducing its debt, although it would still have around 1.4x leverage at the end of 2023.

I've reduced my estimate of Ring's value to approximately $3 per share in a long-term (after 2023) $70 WTI oil environment. Ring appears likely to realize less for its non-oil production than I previously expected. Part of this is due to the fall in natural gas prices, but Ring's Q3 2022 report (where it switched to three-stream reporting and also showed a month of Stronghold results) also pointed to wide natural gas differentials and relatively low prices for NGLs.

Three-Stream Reporting

Ring switched to three-stream reporting for Q3 2022 due to its Stronghold acquisition. This reporting change has the effect of boosting its total production a bit, although total revenues would remain unchanged. Since Ring also reported one month of production from Stronghold in Q3 2022, it is hard to figure out exactly how much of the increase in production during the quarter was due to the reporting change versus from the Stronghold acquisition or organic growth. It does appear that Ring did generate an estimated 7% organic oil production growth from Q2 2022 to Q3 2022 though. Reported oil production is not affected by the change from two-stream to three-stream reporting.

Natural Gas Prices

In addition to the production reporting change, Ring also (as of May 2022) is reporting gathering, transportation and processing costs as a reduction to the natural gas sales price instead of an expense line item. This has no overall effect on Ring's financial results.

Ring's realized natural gas price will look quite low now due to the GTP deductions and the change to three-stream reporting that separates out higher value NGLs. These items contributed to Ring's negative $3.15 natural gas differential in Q3 2022.

Oil Percentage

Ring's acquisitions plus the change in its production reporting will also reduce its oil cut. Ring reported production that was 76% oil, 13% natural gas and 11% NGLs in Q3 2022. This included one month of production from its Stronghold acquisition, which had production that was approximately 54% oil in early July 2022. Ring expected its oil cut to be around 70% in Q4 2022 with a full quarter of production from Stronghold (which should account for close to half of Ring's total production).

Updated 2023 Outlook

I am continuing to model Ring's 2023 production at around 19,000 BOEPD. At current mid-$70s WTI strip, Ring is now projected to generate $384 million in revenues before hedges.

I've modeled Ring's realized natural gas price as $0 for 2023. Henry Hub strip is around $3 currently, the Waha basis differential is fairly wide and GTP costs (now deducted from revenues) added up to approximately $1.70 per Mcf in 2021. Ring could potentially end up with a negative realized natural gas price at times in 2023.

Ring also appears to have acquired some additional hedges as part of the Stronghold acquisition. Ring's combined hedges have an estimated value of negative $3 million at current strip.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 4,854,500 $75.00 $364 NGLs 901,550 $22.00 $20 Natural Gas 7,073,700 $0.00 $0 Hedge Value -$3 Total Revenue $381 Click to enlarge

This results in a projection that Ring will now end up with around $71 million in positive cash flow in 2023.

$ Million Production Expenses $76 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes $23 Cash G&A $20 Capital Expenditures $163 Cash Interest Expense $28 Total Cash Expenditures $310 Click to enlarge

Notes On Valuation

I have reduced my estimate of Ring's value to approximately $3 per share in a long-term (after 2023) $70 WTI oil and $4 Henry Hub gas environment, along with more normalized natural gas differentials. Part of this reduction is due to the lowered projections for Ring's 2023 cash flow. As well, Ring's realized prices for NGLs and natural gas post-Stronghold acquisition and post its reporting change look to be lower than what I previously modeled. Ring's production is still mostly oil, but its non-oil percentage has been increasing and it may receive fairly limited proceeds from its non-oil production.

Conclusion

Ring is now projected to generate around $71 million in positive cash flow in 2023 at current strip. This would make its estimated net debt around 1.4x EBITDAX at the end of 2023, so it still has some debt reduction work to do to get its leverage down to more ideal levels.

A $70s WTI oil scenario is okay for Ring, although it appears that it may receive essentially zero for its natural gas in 2023 before the impact of hedges. This is due to low benchmark natural gas prices, wide differentials, and the deduction of GTP costs from natural gas revenues now.

I'd estimate Ring's value at approximately $3 per share in a long-term (after 2023) $70 WTI oil environment now.