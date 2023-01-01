MUB: Muni Bonds Get Interesting With Yields Above 3%

MUB: Muni Bonds Get Interesting With Yields Above 3%

Feb. 04, 2023
Summary

  • While 2022 was historically volatile for bonds, the outlook has improved with an expectation for stabilizing interest rates.
  • Muni yields are at the highest level in over a decade.
  • MUB is a good option for investors seeking diversified tax-free income.
The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) provides diversified exposure to investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds, a tax-exempt segment of fixed-income. Similarly, MUB shareholders receive tax-free dividends through a monthly distribution as an important consideration for some investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

